Darren Tighe has enjoyed success at each one of his head basketball coaching stops.
In Redwood Falls, Minn., Tighe guided the Redwood Valley Cardinals to a 47-12 record. At his next stop at Ridgewater Community College, he accumulated a 48-34 record, including a record-setting 20-win season.
In 2017, Tighe was named the head coach at Mayville State. During his five-year tenure, he accumulated a record of 92-42. His 92 wins is the second-most in program history, and the Comets qualified for the NAIA National Tournament three times.
During his tenure at Mayville State, Tighe went 8-5 against Dakota State University. The DSU Trojans ended Mayville State’s season at the NSAA Conference Tournament during Tighe’s final two seasons at the helm.
Now, Tighe will look to turn DSU into a consistent winner in the NSAA after being named the men’s head basketball coach in Madison.
“DSU is rising,” Tighe said. “It is a very exciting time to be a part of DSU athletics. The vision that the DSU administration has for the future of not just athletics but the entire university is something that is easy to buy into.
“Madison and DSU have so many things to offer potential recruits. We feel this program is a sleeping giant.”
Prior to becoming a head coach at Redwood Valley, he spent time as an assistant coach for Bethany Lutheran College, a Division III program in Mankato, Minn.
Tighe said he got into coaching because he wanted to find a way to stay close to the game of basketball.
“Staying in the game and finding ways to still scratch the competitive itch was where the idea of coaching started,” Tighe said. “As I continued to gain more experience, I found the teaching aspect to be extremely rewarding. Helping players become the best versions of themselves both on and off the court is something not every job can offer. I am very lucky to be able to play a small but important role in our players’ lives as they get ready for life after basketball.”
Tighe was named the head coach for DSU in February. It’s been a busy few months for him and his family.
“Everyone here has been super helpful, so that has made the transition really smooth,” Tighe said. “My wife Samantha is a rock star. If things were busy for me, it’s been 10 times as busy for her. For the last few months of the semester, I drove up and stayed in Madison during the week and went back to the family on the weekends so they could finish the school year out in North Dakota. Sam was teaching full-time, serving as the head track coach and taking care of our three kids, Adeline, Eli and Piper. She is the best.”
Tighe will succeed long-time head coach Gary Garner, who finished his time at DSU with 198 career victories. That mark is second-best in program history.
Tighe will aim to build off the foundation that Garner built during his long tenure. Tighe believes he’ll be able to accomplish that thanks to the support system that DSU and the Madison community has in place.
“The people of DSU and the community have been second to none,” Tighe said. “I have never felt more supported by an administration in my career. With the amount of people that have asked ‘how can I help’? I know we have an army of support. I want to especially thank Brian Kern, DeLon Mork, David Moe and Josh Anderson for all of their assistance and guidance in the first couple months while we were settling in.”
Tighe has built a winner at every stop during his coaching career. If past history is any indicator, the future of DSU men’s basketball is in good hands.
“We want to continue to build a program that our university and community can be proud of,” Tighe said. “We know building our culture and establishing our identity is a process that takes time, but we are very excited for what the future holds for the DSU men’s basketball program.”