Tighe

DARREN TIGHE is the new men's head basketball coach at Dakota State University. 

 Submitted photo

Darren Tighe has enjoyed success at each one of his head basketball coaching stops.

In Redwood Falls, Minn., Tighe guided the Redwood Valley Cardinals to a 47-12 record. At his next stop at Ridgewater Community College, he accumulated a 48-34 record, including a record-setting 20-win season.