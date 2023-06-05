Madison Broncos swept by Dell Rapids By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Jun 5, 2023 Jun 5, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Broncos dropped a pair of games against Dell Rapids on Sunday. The Broncos were blanked in game one of the doubleheader 16-0 and lost game two 11-1.Dell Rapids 16, Madison 0The Broncos failed to record a hit in game one of the doubleheader against Dell Rapids. Meanwhile, the Mudcats scored eight runs in the first two innings and blanked the Broncos 16-0 in seven innings.Dell Rapids 11, Madison 1The Broncos struck first with a run in the top of the second inning. The Mudcats answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to claim a 2-1 lead.The Mudcats scored nine runs over the next three innings to build an 11-1 lead and defeated the Broncos by 10 runs in seven innings.Trey Smith hit a double for the Broncos. Nate Ricke recorded one hit and drove in the team’s lone run.With the two losses, the Broncos fell to 1-5 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Salem. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Miranda O’Bryan Crowned Miss South Dakota County shoots down possibility of ordinance McDonald sisters set to compete at Class B State Golf Meet Shipwreck Bar event raises awareness for foster families Water tower Iowa company bid $13M for Minnesota pork plant and will not retain 1,000 workers Lewis & Clark repays $1,000,000 to state Chapter BN scholarships Trinity Palmquist excited for next chapter of golf career Inter-agency training tests first responders' emergency readiness Follow us Facebook Twitter