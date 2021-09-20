SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Dakota State University trailed 2-1 in the non-conference volleyball match with Morningside on Friday. The Trojans roared back in the fourth set by hitting .423 to force the fifth and deciding set. DSU held on to defeat the Mustangs in a five-set thriller 25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 25-14 and 15-12.
The Trojans improved their overall record to 7-3 and 3-0 against members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morningside fell to 8-9 overall.
Trailing 8-5 in the opening set, DSU went on a 7-0 scoring tear to grab a 12-8 lead. Maddie Polzin tallied three kills, while Riley Grandpre added two.
The Trojans maintained their lead throughout the first set as Polzin secured with a kill for a 25-20 victory.
The teams went through a see-saw battle in the second set, which featured 10 ties. At 22-22, the Mustangs jumped to a 24-22 lead after a kill by Meredith Hoffman, followed by a service ace from Sydney Marlow.
After DSU’s timeout, the Trojans saved one set point chance by MC after a block by Hannah Viet and Polzin. Hoffman smashed a kill to secure a 25-23 victory for the Mustangs.
Morningside raced to a 6-2 lead in the third set and never looked back in a 25-20 victory.
DSU trimmed the Mustangs’ lead to 18-17 after Grandpre’s kill. From there, MC went on a 6-0 scoring tear to set up six set point chances at 24-17.
Tied at 7-7 in the fourth set, DSU went on a 5-0 run capped by a block assist by Brooklyn Grage and Grandpre for a 12-7 lead.
DSU led 14-11 and closed the fourth set with a monstrous 11-3 run for a 25-14 win to force the fifth and deciding set. Polzin had a pair of service aces, while Jenna Frank added a service ace. Grandpre closed the fourth set with a kill for the Trojans.
Knotted at 12-12, the Mustangs committed a service error. Morningside followed with an attack error to give Trojans a match point at 14-12, forcing the Mustangs to call a timeout.
Hoffman smashed a kill as MC trimmed DSU’s lead to 14-13. Sydney Schell closed the match with a kill to give Trojans a 15-13 thrilling victory.
Polzin sparked the Trojans’ offense attack with 17 kills. She also posted a double-double with 10 digs. Grandpre added 12 kills. Schell contributed a double-double of 11 kills and 21 digs.
Viet and Madalyn Groft each had five kills for DSU. M. Groft produced 36 set assists and nine digs. Peyton Groft led the Trojans’ defense with 22 digs.
Polzin recorded three blocks for DSU. Grandpre and Viet each had two blocks.
Sydney Marlow posted a double-double of 18 kills and 4 digs for MC. Emerson Smith added a double-double of 10 kills and 22 digs. Ryley Rolls and Hoffman each smashed 10 kills.
Sabrina Creason had 31 set assists and seven digs for the Mustangs. Bridget Smith added 20 assists and nine digs. Payton Shoquist had 26 digs. Claire Wilson and Smith each had two blocks.
DSU will visit Presentation on Wednesday at 6 p.m.