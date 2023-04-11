featured Mustangs snap DSU's winning streak By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DAKOTA STATE'S Rosie Philop takes a swing against Morningside on Monday. Photo by Nick Huntimer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morningside held Dakota State University to six hits on Monday afternoon to complete the non-conference doubleheader at Jensen Softball Complex.The Mustangs shut down the Trojans 10-0 and 8-0, ending DSU’s winning streak at four games.DSU fell to 10-18 overall. Morningside, a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, lifted its overall record to 21-8.The non-conference doubleheader was originally scheduled to be played in Madison, but unfavorable playing field conditions had forced the teams to relocate the games to the Morningside campus. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Prairie Village caboose restoration under way Madison Police Department locates missing resident Araina Crenshaw Agtegra signs Build Dakota scholar Two faculty selected for biennial art exhibition Bulldogs compete at Vermillion Booster Club Invitational A son is born Law Enforcement Blotter MHS Hall of Fame banquet to be held on Saturday Madison residents prepare for Easter celebration Seven county employees awarded for assistance Follow us Facebook Twitter