DSU Softball

DAKOTA STATE'S Rosie Philop takes a swing against Morningside on Monday. 

 Photo by Nick Huntimer

Morningside held Dakota State University to six hits on Monday afternoon to complete the non-conference doubleheader at Jensen Softball Complex.

The Mustangs shut down the Trojans 10-0 and 8-0, ending DSU’s winning streak at four games.