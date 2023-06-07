At the 2022 Class B State Golf Meet, the Chester Flyer girls placed second overall. They entered the current season with one goal in mind: Finish the season atop the leaderboard at the 2023 state meet.
Mission accomplished.
On Tuesday at the Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown, the Flyers won the Class B State Championship with a team score of 498.
“We knew going in that it would be a close competition, so we knew we needed good scores both days,” Chester golf coach Brook McDonald said. “All four girls did amazing, and after losing by three strokes last year, it kept us focused and even more determined this year.”
Chester senior Ayla McDonald placed fifth overall with a round of 159. She finished eight strokes back from top place finisher Allison Kahler of Bison/Hettinger/Scranton.
Jadyn McDonald placed seventh overall with a final score of 162. Cadence Oliver tied for 19th with a score of 177. Lauren Roberts shot a 188 to place 33rd.
“They worked so hard and put in so many hours,” McDonald said. “It all paid off. We have a bright future for the golf team. We have some young, talented golfers coming up and hopefully their leadership and dedication will trickle down to the younger ones.”
Howard
The Howard Tigers placed sixth overall as a team with a score of 553. Trinity Palmquist tied for 12th with a score of 174. Piper Thompson shot a 181 to place 26th. Halle Schulz tied for 47th with a round of 198.
Colman-Egan
Colman-Egan’s Berkley Groos placed 11th for the Hawks with a score of 172. After shooting a 89 on day one of the meet, Groos shot an 83 on the second day.
ORR
Hayden Oftedal tied for 44th place with a round of 197. The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raider shot a 95 on the second day of the meet after shooting a 102 on the first day.