Chester Golf

THE CHESTER girls golf team won the Class B State Golf Meet in Watertown. Pictured are (left) Lauren Roberts, Jadyn McDonald, Ayla McDonald and Cadence Olivier. 

 Submitted photo

At the 2022 Class B State Golf Meet, the Chester Flyer girls placed second overall. They entered the current season with one goal in mind: Finish the season atop the leaderboard at the 2023 state meet.

Mission accomplished.