Fick to close out the first half gave Dakota State University a 45-34 lead against Morningside during the first round of the NAIA National Tournament in Wichita, Kan., on Tuesday. The Trojans led by double digits the rest of the way en route to a 78-65 victory over the Mustangs.
The Trojans opened the second half on a 10-0 run. A three-pointer from Morgan Huber put the Trojans up 52-34. Savannah Walsdorf connected on a three-pointer and pushed DSU’s lead to 55-34.
With 5:12 left in the third quarter, the Mustangs scored their first points of the second half to cut DSU’s lead to 55-36.
A three-pointer from Huber put the Trojans ahead 62-42. Fick closed out the scoring in the third quarter with a three-pointer to put DSU up 65-45.
Morningside cut DSU’s lead down to 11 in the fourth quarter but was unable to overcome the 20-point deficit.
Lilli Mackley scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Trojans. Fick scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Walsdorf contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Huber chipped in with eight points.
Courtney Menning scored seven points, dished out six assists and recorded four steals. Angela Slattery added seven points.
With the win, the Trojans advanced to the second round of the NAIA National Tournament and will square off against Eastern Oregon in Wichita on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Mountaineers enter the matchup with a 30-2 record and on a 20-game winning streak. DSU improved to 26-6 overall.