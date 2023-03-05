The Howard Tigers punched their ticket to the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament with a 61-40 victory against Wessington-Springs in Huron on Thursday.
The Howard Tigers held an 11-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 22-6 at halftime. That fast start and Howard’s hot shooting from beyond the arc helped the Tigers pick up the 21-point victory.
As a team, Howard hit 11 three-pointers. Rylee Rudebusch knocked down three of those three-pointers and led the Tigers with 13 points.
Dakota Spader scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Tigers. Abby Aslesen scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Trinity Palmquist added 10 points for the Tigers. Canyon Kidd and Kate Connor both scored seven points.
The Howard Tigers will play Viborg-Hurley, the defending Class B state champions, in the opening round of the state tournament in Huron on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 19-4 overall. It will mark the fifth time in program history that the Tigers have qualified for the state tournament. Viborg-Hurley defeated Howard earlier this season 50-33.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Madison 67,
Dell Rapids 60
The Madison Bulldogs advanced to the SoDak 16 with a 67-60 victory against Dell Rapids on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Aiden Jensen scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Andrew Comes scored 23 points.
Ben Brooks recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. Brooks scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 14-8 overall. They’ll square off against Hamlin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Huron.
Hamlin enters the contest with an 18-3 record. The Chargers are currently on a nine-game winning streak.
Howard 58,
Bridgewater-Emery 45
The last time Howard and Bridgewater-Emery faced off, it was the Huskies picking up a 58-48 victory against the Tigers.
On Friday, it was the Tigers getting the best of the Huskies with a 58-45 victory to stamp their ticket to the SoDak 16.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 16-6 overall. Howard will play White River on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Stanley County High School in Fort Pierre.
The Tigers are 18-4 overall and have won their last four games.