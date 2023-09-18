ORR VB

THE OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND Raiders celebrate a 3-1 victory against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Saturday. 

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 3-1 victory against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in Rutland.

The Raiders took set one 25-19 and lost the second set 25-18. In the third set the Raiders edged the visitors 25-23. ORR won the fourth set 25-13 to pick up the 3-1 victory.