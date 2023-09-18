featured Raiders pick up season's fourth By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email THE OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND Raiders celebrate a 3-1 victory against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 3-1 victory against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in Rutland.The Raiders took set one 25-19 and lost the second set 25-18. In the third set the Raiders edged the visitors 25-23. ORR won the fourth set 25-13 to pick up the 3-1 victory."They brought great energy from the start," ORR head coach Cassandra Geraets said. "We ended our last home game at Rutland on a high note."Julia Trystad recorded 14 kills and 22 digs for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett recorded nine kills and 22 digs. Brookelyn Riedel recorded eight kills and three aces for the Raiders. Emily Matson recorded 20 digs, 13 assists and three aces. Rylan Pearson recorded 23 assists.With the win the Raiders are now 4-5 overall. They'll look to get back to .500 on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Freeman Academy/Marion. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hansen announces opening of 4 Corners Bar & Night Club Op-Ed: New Sportsplex will handle growing demand DSU Day of Service sparks community connection Everything you need to know about the opt-out Bulldogs give up late touchdown, fall to Sioux Falls Christian Understanding Medicare with SHIINE Day of Giving smashes $250,000 goal Law Enforcement Blotter Dear Abby: Wife back in marriage after eight years apart Raiders pick up season's fourth Follow us Facebook Twitter