Madison Team

THE MADISON HIGH SCHOOL softball team is set to open the season on Friday against Dell Rapids. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Madison.

 Submitted photo

The Madison Bulldogs are set to open their inaugural high school softball season on Friday against Dell Rapids at Thue Field in Madison. They’ll do so under the direction of co-head coaches Grace Suttle and Katie Weeldreyer.

“Practice has been going great,” Suttle said. “The girls work hard in every drill and push each other to be better. We have a lot of fun, which helps keep the girls from getting bored. Unfortunately, we have not gotten the chance to practice outside yet, so it has been very trying at times. There is only so much we can do inside as we are very limited with our space, so we cannot wait to get outside.”