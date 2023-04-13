The Madison Bulldogs are set to open their inaugural high school softball season on Friday against Dell Rapids at Thue Field in Madison. They’ll do so under the direction of co-head coaches Grace Suttle and Katie Weeldreyer.
“Practice has been going great,” Suttle said. “The girls work hard in every drill and push each other to be better. We have a lot of fun, which helps keep the girls from getting bored. Unfortunately, we have not gotten the chance to practice outside yet, so it has been very trying at times. There is only so much we can do inside as we are very limited with our space, so we cannot wait to get outside.”
The Bulldogs have 13 players on the varsity roster. They will be led by Amanda Vacanti, Karley Lurz, Evie Lurz and Phoebe Corbin.
“Even though it is the first year of sanctioned softball, the girls have a lot of experience at very high levels of softball,” Suttle said. “All of the girls bring high knowledge of the game and the passion to continue to work hard to improve their softball skills. Everyone is excited to be a part of the first-ever Madison High School softball team.”
Vacanti will play primarily in the infield and will pitch for the Bulldogs. The Madison junior has verbally committed to play softball for South Dakota State University. Suttle said that Vacanti’s greatest strength is her ability to play every position at a high level.
“Amanda is a great player,” Suttle said. “She has all of the fundamental skills she needs to be successful, but she also has great skills in her batting. I think Amanda’s greatest strength is being very versatile. Amanda also is one of the players that you could put anywhere and she would be able to know exactly what to do at that position.”
Due to the winter weather, the Bulldogs have had the start of the regular season delayed multiple times. Now with the warmer weather settling in, Suttle said the team is excited to take the field and get the season started.
“It is very exciting to see what this season is going to bring,” Suttle said. “Overall, our teams are filled with hard-working, fun and determined girls that bring a lot of fun and talent to the team.”
The state tournament will be held June 1-3 at Koehler Hall of Fame Field & South Players Complex in Aberdeen. Suttle said that her team’s goal for the season is to be one of the teams competing at the state tournament. “We want to focus on improving our softball skills and knowledge every day at practice and at games,” Suttle said. “Our ultimate goal for our team is to qualify for the state tournament in Aberdeen.”