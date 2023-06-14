This spring marked the first year that softball was a sanctioned sport by the South Dakota High School Athletics Association.
While it may have been the first season for the Madison Bulldogs, it was not Amanda Vacanti’s first rodeo. The incoming senior has been playing competitive softball for 12 years.
“My parents made me and my sister try every sport when we were young, and from there we could decide which ones we wanted to continue with,” Vacanti said. “I think the relationships that came with the teams made me attracted to the sport of softball. When I started pitching, it made me enjoy playing softball even more. My sister would catch me, and it would give me an excuse to throw a ball at her (she said with a laugh), and one cannot overlook hitting as getting a base hit and having your team cheer is a great feeling.”
Due to Mother Nature, the start of the season was delayed and the Bulldogs were slow out of the gates, losing their first two games before winning nine straight games. The Bulldogs ended the season with a 17-4 record and placed fifth overall at the Class A State Tournament.
“It was difficult in the beginning due to the weather; it was hard practicing inside,” Vacanti said. “We couldn’t do drills like we could do outside. I was nervous on how the outcome of this season would be, but I enjoyed playing with the people from my school, building friendships and figuring out what we can improve for next year.
“Being the first year came with a lot of unknowns and pressure; however, we were still able to have fun and make it to the first-ever State Tournament. It was great to see the support from The Madison Daily Leader covering us and the other regional teams, our school and the community of Madison. I was surprised we had so many people watching at our home games. I would like to thank them all and also thank the Bulldog Media Group, King Insurance and Heartland Energy for their support to the team in making our state tournament memorable.”
Vacanti earned All-State recognition for her performance this spring. In the circle, Vacanti pitched 83 innings and finished with an ERA of 0.923. In 83 innings, Vacanti recorded 167 strikeouts.
At the plate, Vacanti posted a batting average of .700. The future South Dakota State University Jackrabbit recorded nine doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. She drove in 47 runs and scored 37 runs.
“It showed me all the hard work is being recognized,” Vacanti said. “It made me grateful for everyone who has pushed me to be the player I am today.”
Next spring, the Bulldogs will return every player as they look to build off their 17-win season and fifth-place finish at the state tournament.
“I am excited to see everyone improve during the offseason and focus on the little things,” Vacanti said. “The best part of this team is everyone wants to do better. I hope we make it to state again and maybe place higher, however still having fun while doing it.”
The school season may be over, but it’s always softball season for Vacanti. The hard-throwing pitcher plays for the Sioux Falls Renegade, a team out of Sioux Falls.
Thus far this summer, Vacanti and her teammates from the Renegades have traveled to Kansas City and Minneapolis and at the end of the month will be in Boulder, Colo.
“I love the relationships that come with the game,” Vacanti said, “staying physically active but still having fun. It helps me forget everything happening outside of softball and enjoy the moment when I’m playing with my friends.”