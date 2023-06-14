Vacanti

MADISON'S Amanda Vacanti fires in a pitch during a regular-season game against Tea Area School. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

This spring marked the first year that softball was a sanctioned sport by the South Dakota High School Athletics Association.

While it may have been the first season for the Madison Bulldogs, it was not Amanda Vacanti’s first rodeo. The incoming senior has been playing competitive softball for 12 years.