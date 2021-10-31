The Madison Bulldogs soundly defeated the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers for the second week in a row, 35-14, to win their quarterfinal game in the Class 11A football playoffs Thursday night.
Madison advances to the semifinals, with a game against the Dell Rapids Quarriers Friday night. The winner goes to the DakotaDome in Vermillion to play for the state championship.
The Bulldogs had played the Chargers in the last regular-season game, so there were no surprises when they met in the first round of the playoffs. Madison used a stingy defense to limit Sioux Falls Christian to two touchdowns.
Madison took an early lead, when quarterback Nate Ricke connected with Peyton Wolf on a 19-yard touchdown pass. Ricke ran in for a one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter for a 14-0 Bulldog lead.
The Chargers came back with a big play a couple of minutes later — a 31-yard touchdown strike from Brooks Nelson to Carter VanDonge — to trim Madison’s lead to just seven points. But the Bulldogs came back with another touchdown two minutes later, this time a Trey Smith 7-yard run. The biggest play of the night came in the third quarter, when Ricke hit a streaking Kadin Hanscom down the right sideline for a spectacular 78-yard touchdown. Smith had another touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, this time a 2-yard rush.
The Bulldogs relied more on the passing game this week than they did against the Chargers the week before, with 337 yards through the air. Ricke finished the game with 10 completions in 18 attempts. Hanscom’s single catch led the Bulldogs in receiving with 78 yards, while Wolf had three catches for 35 yards, Dillon Bickett 2 receptions for 34 yards, Mike Peters two catches for 31 yards and Mickale Dohrer had two receptions for 17 yards.
In the running department, Ricke tallied 39 yards and Smith had 37. Eli Barger, Bruce Galde, Hanscom and Wolf all gained yards on the ground for the Bulldogs.
For Sioux Falls Christian, Nelson finished with 24 completions on 44 attempts for 303 yards. VanDonge caught 8 of those passes for 145 yards, Jaden Witte had 4 catches for 66 yards and Tayton Snyder caught 5 passes for 43 yards.
Dell Rapids qualified for the semifinal game by beating West Central 19-15 Thursday night. The Bulldogs beat the Quarriers in the regular season 35-7 on Oct. 8 at Madison. The other semifinal game matches Vermillion against Milbank, who upset #2 seeded Canton 6-0. The Bulldog-Quarrier game will be Friday at Trojan Field in Madison starting at 7 p.m.