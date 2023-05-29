Lee

COLMAN-EGAN'S Daniela Lee competes in the 200-meter dash at the Class B State Track and Field Meet on Saturday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

For the third straight year, the Colman-Egan girls took home first place at the Class B State Track and Field competition. The Colman-Egan girls racked up 88 points to take home first place.

The Colman-Egan boys placed eighth with 31 team points.