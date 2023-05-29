For the third straight year, the Colman-Egan girls took home first place at the Class B State Track and Field competition. The Colman-Egan girls racked up 88 points to take home first place.
The Colman-Egan boys placed eighth with 31 team points.
Daniela Lee was named the Class B MVP after getting atop the podium in two individual events. She was also a member of two relay teams that won a state title on the final day of the state meet.
Lee won her second straight title in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.16 seconds. Lee’s time was the fastest time in the event of all three classes.
Earning the gold medal in the 100 was a goal for Lee.
“It was absolutely a goal of mine,” Lee said. “I have been second throughout the state of South Dakota all season. It felt good to get first.”
Lee won her second straight state title in the 200 with a time of 26.26 seconds.
Her teammate, Josie Mousel, placed fourth with a time of 27.01 seconds.
“Well, it’s a good time getting all four,” Lee said. “I”m a little disappointed I didn’t get the gold in the 200.
The team has been doing great.”
For a third straight year, Reese Luze captured the state title in the 800. The Colman-Egan senior finished with a time of 2:15.63. Brynlee Landis placed 12th with a time of 2:27.56.
“All the hard work that I have put in was worth it,” Luze said. “I just gave it all I got.”
Luze won her second straight state title in the 400 with a time of 58.74 seconds.
The 1,600 sprint medley team of Lanie Mousel, Elaina Rhode, Josie Mousel and Reese Luze took home first place with a record-breaking time of 4:13.85.
The 4x200 relay team of Lanie Mousel, Josie Mousel, Elaina Rhode and Lee placed first with a time of 1:46.22.
The 4x100 relay team of Lanie Mousel, Abby Rhode, Elaina Rhode and Lee placed first with a time of 51.98 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Brynlee Landis, Josie Mousel and Reese Luze placed second with a time of 4:05.85.
Jack Mousel placed second in the high jump with a mark of 6-02. Jase Mousel placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 40-08.
Christopher Lee placed third in the 100 with a time of 10.96 seconds.
Elaina Rhode placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.50 seconds.
Lanie Mousel placed seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 32-07.50.
The 4x200 relay team of Christopher Lee, Ben Zwart, Jack Mousel and Jase Mousel placed fifth with a time of 1:33.44.
The 4x100 relay team of Jase Mousel, Ben Zwart, Jack Mousel and Lee placed fifth with a time of 45.13 seconds.
