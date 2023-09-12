ELLA COOMES, upside down, attempts to free herself during a match against Jewel Vardsveen at the "Beauty & Beast" youth wrestling clinic on Sunday. Both girls compete for the Madison Youth Wrestling Club.
Anyone who's said that girls can't wrestle should be prepared to eat their words, as 11-year-old Ella Coomes is out to prove them wrong.
On Sunday, Ella and her mother, Sarah, hosted the second installment of their "Beauty & Beast" wrestling clinic for grades Kindergarten through sixth grade, which allows young girls to test their strength in the largely male-dominated sport.
The title "Beauty & Beast" refers to Ella's joint status as a champion of both wrestling and beauty pageants.
Back in June, she was crowned Miss South Dakota Pre-teen at the National American Miss Teen Pageant in Des Moines, Iowa. This same year, she also received the Hardest Worker Award for the Madison Youth Wrestling Club.
Ella's other accolades include three state championships for the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association (SDWCA), the Best of the Midwest's champion title belt, and the 2021 season MVP from the Chester Youth Wrestling Club.
The clinic itself features training on technics like stance, basic takedowns and sparring, with the sessions being led by volunteer coaches Ashes Dean and Bill Pickard.
The first session was held on Sept. 3, with the second taking place on Sunday. A third and final session is slated for Sept. 17, through Sarah noted that they are hoping to make the clinic a regular occurrence.
Sessions are free to all attendees and are located at 211 S.E. 4th St. in Madison.