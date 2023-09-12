"Beauty & Beast" 1

ELLA COOMES, upside down, attempts to free herself during a match against Jewel Vardsveen at the "Beauty & Beast" youth wrestling clinic on Sunday. Both girls compete for the Madison Youth Wrestling Club.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Anyone who's said that girls can't wrestle should be prepared to eat their words, as 11-year-old Ella Coomes is out to prove them wrong.

On Sunday, Ella and her mother, Sarah, hosted the second installment of their "Beauty & Beast" wrestling clinic for grades Kindergarten through sixth grade, which allows young girls to test their strength in the largely male-dominated sport.

"Beauty & Beast" 2

ELLA COOMES, left, observes Audrey Schmeichel and Donita Magedanz, both from Milbank, as they practice their stances during the "Beauty & Beast" youth wrestling clinic on Sunday.
"Beauty & Beast" 3

NORA HEINRICY of Colman goes for a takedown of Volga's Mira Wagner during a training exercise at the "Beauty & Beast" youth wrestling clinic on Sunday.