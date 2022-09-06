Madison’s Matt Steuerwald had a strong showing at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. The veteran Late Model Street Stock driver won his heat race and later placed second in the A-Feature, behind Sioux Falls’ Mike Chaney.
Other heat race winners were Ron Howe, Wentworth; and Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls. Chester’s Brett Martin finished fifth in his heat race.
Howe finished 12th in the A-Feature; Martin did not start the A-Feature.
Three Madison drivers competed in the IMCA Racesavers Sprint Car A-Feature with Nick Barger placing fourth in the non-points race. Nate Barger was sevent. Jeremiah Jordahl did not finish the race and was scored 14th. Winning the A-Feature was Armour’s Koby Werkmeister.
Jordahl placed third in his heat race. The Bargers both finished fifth in their heat races. Winning heat races were Lee Goos, Jr., Hartford; and Werkmeister.
Going into the final race of the season on Saturday, Nate Barger and Werkmeister are deadlocked for the points lead with 470 points.
Rutland’s Tucker Powell picked up a heat race win in the USRA B-Modified division on Saturday night. Other heat race winners were Aaron DeThury and Dave Kennedy, both of Sioux Falls. Madison’s Doug Wallis was fourth in his heat race.
Powell finished 10th in the A-Feature while Wallis was 14th. Winning the A-Feature was Kennedy.
Madison’s Travis Christensen placed second in his heat race in the USRA Hobby Stock Class. Winning heat races were Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls; James Adams, Harrisburg; Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls; and Nick Brady, Sioux Falls.
Christensen did not start the A-Feature. Brady won the A-Feature race.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
The two-day Bull Haulers Brawl presented by the Folken Brothers took place at Huset’s Speedway over the weekend with the 410 Outlaw Sprint cars, the 360 Sprint cars and the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock cars doing battle.
On Saturday night, it was an all-sprint car event.
Nunda’s Cody Hansen started 18th on the grid in the 360 Sprint car A-Feature and placed 12th. Colman’s Aaron Werner did not finish the race and was scored as 22nd. Winning the A-Feature was Justin Henderson of Tea.
Werner qualified for the A-Feature after he placed second in the B-Feature behind Clint Garner of Sioux Falls.
Hansen was fifth in his heat race and Werner was sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Matt Juhl, Tea; Eric Lutz, Sioux Falls; Brooke Tatnell, San Souci, NSW; and Christopher Thram, Sanborn, Minn.
Hansen was doing double duty as he raced in the Casey’s 410 Outlaw Sprint division. He placed 14th in the A-Feature. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray did not finish the race and was scored as 17th. Winning the A-Feature was Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas.
Both Hansen and McGillivray placed fifth in their heat races. Winning heat races were Tim Estenson, Fargo, N.D.; Jack Dover, Springfield, Mo.; and Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, N.D.
The final race of the season for Huset’s Speedway happened on Sunday night. Hansen started from the 21st spot in the Casey’s 410 Outlaw A-Feature race and weaved through traffic to finish 13th in the race. McGillivray placed 20th. Winning the A-Feature was Mark Dobmeier of Grand Forks, N.D.
Hansen placed sixth in his heat race while McGillivray finished eighth. Winning heat races were Henderson; Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW; and Carson McCarl, Altoona, Iowa.
Hansen started from the 23rd spot in the 360 A-Feature and was able to pass 14 cars to place ninth in the A-Feature. Werner started 21st and passed seven cars to place 14th. Winning the 360 A-Feature was Henderson.
Both Werner and Hansen had to run the B-Feature to qualify for the A-Feature. Werner placed second in the B-Feature while Hansen was fourth. Winning the B-Feature was Garner.
Werner was sixth in his heat race and Hansen was seventh. Winning heat races were Brandon Halverson, Jackson, Minn.; Henderson; Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls; and Thram.
Steuerwald placed seventh in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature on Sunday night. Winning the race was Yeigh.
Steuerwald was third in his race. Winning heat races were Colby Klaassen, Little Rock, Iowa; Zach Olivier, Sioux Falls; and Chaney.
ASCS SPRINT CARS
Ramona’s Ryan Bickett raced twice over the weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo.
On Saturday night, Bickett placed 14th in the A-Feature and was sixth in his heat race. Winning the A-Feature was Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla.
On Sunday, Bickett was 15th in the A-Feature and fifth in his heat race. Winning the A-Feature was Derek Hagar, Marion, Ark.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen placed eighth in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature during the season championship night at Casino Speedway on Sunday night. Winning the A-Feature was Chad Becker, Aberdeen.
Karlen was fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Becker and Trevor Walsh, Watertown.