Madison’s Matt Steuerwald had a strong showing at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. The veteran Late Model Street Stock driver won his heat race and later placed second in the A-Feature, behind Sioux Falls’ Mike Chaney.

Other heat race winners were Ron Howe, Wentworth; and Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls. Chester’s Brett Martin finished fifth in his heat race.