GRADY KANE will compete as a member of Team USA at the World Archery Competition in Ireland starting on July 3. 

 Submitted photo

Grady Kane, a 15-year-old Madison High School student, was a quick learner and a natural talent in archery.

A mere 3 1/2 years after picking up a bow, Kane will be traveling to Ireland to compete in the 2023 World Archery Youth Championships. The competition is set to run from July 3-9.