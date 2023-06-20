Grady Kane, a 15-year-old Madison High School student, was a quick learner and a natural talent in archery.
A mere 3 1/2 years after picking up a bow, Kane will be traveling to Ireland to compete in the 2023 World Archery Youth Championships. The competition is set to run from July 3-9.
It will mark the first time that Kane has traveled outside of the country, and he’ll do so representing the U.S. on the biggest stage.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” Kane said. “I don’t know how it’s going to feel representing Team USA at that big of a stage. I’m a little nervous about that.”
Kane and his parents, Mike and Mandey Kane, will leave for Ireland on July 1. Kane will be one of 24 youth from the U.S. entered in the competition, and he’s one of three athletes who will compete in the Compound 18U Men’s Division.
“This is everything to me,” Kane said. “This is what I’ve been working toward since I started. I have some buddies that have gone over before me. It looks like a ton of fun. It’s a new challenge to take on.” Kane’s interest in archery first started from watching TV shows about bow hunting. Since he’s picked up the bow, he hasn’t been able to put it down in his quest to become one of the most consistent archers in the country.
“I’ve always wanted to try it,” Kane said. “I saw hunting shows about it and I thought shooting a bow was really cool. It’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do. There is no perfecting archery. There is always a better score you can shoot. You can always shoot more arrows. You can always do better.”
The Kane household has its own indoor range. Their basement has been renovated into a range to allow Kane to practice every day.
“I shoot every day,” Kane said. “I shoot about 300 arrows a day. I shoot a lot in my basement. Sometimes I go out to the public range. When we moved here, it was a regular basement. It’s 20 yards, and that’s the exact distance we shoot for outdoor archery. In the winters and the summers, I practice in the basement.”
Kane has enjoyed his fair share of success since he started competing in archery. The moment he realized he was talented was when he won a national competition in Alabama two years ago.
“We went down to the USA Nationals in Alabama in the summer of 2021,” Kane said. “I ended up winning that for the 15 and under. Once I won that, I was pretty confident that I was pretty good.”
Kane is one of 44 individuals who will compete in the Compound 18U division. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and Kane is ready to soak it all in while competing against some of the best archers in the world.
“The goal is to just be able to do my best,” Kane said. “I can’t worry about what everybody else is doing. I have to do my own thing and do my best.”