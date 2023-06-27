DSU construction

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY will unveil the new outdoor track and field facility this spring. The new outdoor track is part of the new athletic facilities project. 

 Photo by Michael Black

Under the guidance of Anthony Drealan, the Dakota State University track and field team and cross country programs have soared to new heights.

Since taking over as the head coach of both programs, the recent DSU Hall of Fame inductee has coached the Trojans to four NSAA men’s outdoor track and field conference titles, four NSAA men’s indoor track and field conference titles, six NSAA men’s cross country titles and one NSAA women’s cross country title.