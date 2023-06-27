Under the guidance of Anthony Drealan, the Dakota State University track and field team and cross country programs have soared to new heights.
Since taking over as the head coach of both programs, the recent DSU Hall of Fame inductee has coached the Trojans to four NSAA men’s outdoor track and field conference titles, four NSAA men’s indoor track and field conference titles, six NSAA men’s cross country titles and one NSAA women’s cross country title.
With the implementation of the new outdoor track and field facility currently under construction, these programs, like the rest of the DSU Athletic Department, will continue to rise.
“These facilities will have a significant impact on our program,” Drealan said. “All the progress DSU has made in the last few years has impacted the cross country and track program, and these athletic facilities will be tremendous in what they can help us accomplish. Any advancement of this athletic program helps everyone, and specifically the new track facility is going to be wonderful from a training, competition and recruiting perspective.”
The success that these programs have enjoyed under the guidance of Drealan has been a big selling point during the recruiting process. Now, Drealan and his staff have another big selling point when they can walk a potential recruit out to the new facility.
“The great part about track is that you can really get a lot done anywhere,” Drealan said. “We’ve always approached coaching and recruiting in that we are going to coach each individual to the best of our ability, help them get the most out of their talents and nurture work ethic as the single most important factor in success. That mentality has shone through in our recruiting and has been the selling point, as it were.
“With these new facilities, we can really match our passion for coaching with a tremendous visual recruiting tool, which I think is going to be very impactful,” he said. “Of course, the facilities will help our athletes from a training perspective, too, but the recruiting aspect of this will be significant.”
Drealan, a 2011 graduate of DSU, was recently inducted into the Trojan Athletics Hall of Fame. The Fulda native enjoyed an illustrious career as a member of the cross country and men’s track and field teams.
Shortly after graduating, Drealan found himself back in Madison as the head coach of those same programs.
“The people I’m able to work with here at DSU have been the single most important reason that I continue to work here and is the reason this will be my last coaching job,” Drealan said. “The student athletes that are on our teams here at DSU are absolutely awesome to work with, and the faculty, staff and administration have been extremely supportive as well. It is a university that puts a significant amount of emphasis on the education we’re delivering to students, but also supports extracurriculars like athletics.
“When I recruit a student athlete to DSU, I feel very good about the education they will earn and the cost of that education to them,” he added. “As you look at the cost of education, it is becoming more and more expensive to pursue a degree, but I feel comfortable recruiting students to DSU because of our reasonable cost. Finally, we still have more we can accomplish with the resources that we have. We’ve been fortunate enough to have great support from our administration, but I believe we can improve even more, which is what I’m striving to do in my time.”
DSU hasn’t hosted the NSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships since 2018. That drought will end this spring when the Trojans host the 2024 NSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship. Along with that meet, the Trojans plan on hosting one regular-season meet each year moving forward.
“I’m very excited, but we are still going to continue to do what we’ve always done,” Drealan said. “We’re going to work with any athlete who is willing to put in the time and effort and we will help them be as successful as they possibly can be. If we do that, we’ll be proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
The new athletics center will include an upgraded football stadium, outdoor track, e-sports arena, soccer field, indoor event center, DSU Athletics Hall of Fame, new locker rooms, weight rooms and training rooms. There will be offices, VIP areas and media suites to go along with a biomechanics lab.