Madison

MADISON's Jordan Pedersen turns up field after catching a pass in the flat against Sioux Falls Christian on Friday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

With 2:57 left in the fourth quarter in Sioux Falls on Friday evening, the Madison Bulldogs scored on a 37-yard rushing touchdown from Ben Brooks to go up 15-14 against Sioux Falls Christian.

The Chargers quickly answered with a 35-yard scoring strike to go up 21-15 with 1:16 left in the game. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were unable to respond as their first win of the season slipped through their grasp, losing 21-15 to the Chargers.

Parker Johnson

MADISON's Parker Johnson during Friday's game against Sioux Falls Christian.