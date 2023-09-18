With 2:57 left in the fourth quarter in Sioux Falls on Friday evening, the Madison Bulldogs scored on a 37-yard rushing touchdown from Ben Brooks to go up 15-14 against Sioux Falls Christian.
The Chargers quickly answered with a 35-yard scoring strike to go up 21-15 with 1:16 left in the game. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were unable to respond as their first win of the season slipped through their grasp, losing 21-15 to the Chargers.
In the final seconds of the first half, with the Bulldogs trailing 7-2, Brooks connected with Shane Veenhoff for a nine-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 8-7 at halftime.
The Chargers reclaimed the lead in the third quarter on a 66-yard passing touchdown to go up 14-8.
Brooks finished the game with 135 rushing yards and one touchdown. The Madison quarterback also passed for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Veenhoff finished the game with six receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown. Cohen Hahn reeled in four receptions for 28 yards.
Jordan Pedersen recorded nine tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. Brooks recorded seven tackles and picked off one pass.
Cole Klingbile recorded seven tackles and one sack for the Bulldogs. Caleb Hodges recorded five tackles and one sack. Andrew Comes, Tyan Braskampand and Braxton Bjorklund all recorded five tackles.
The narrow defeat drops Madison to 0-4 overall, with three of those losses coming against teams ranked in the Top 5 of Class 11A. The Bulldogs have lost to Dell Rapids, the No. 1 team, West Central, the second ranked team and now Sioux Falls Christian, the fourth ranked team.
Madison will look to break into the win column on Friday when they host Dakota Valley. The Panthers are 3-1 and fresh of a 42-0 victory against Milbank.