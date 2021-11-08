VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Dakota State University faced Valley City State for the second time this season in the North Star Athletic Association. Holding a 14-7 lead after three quarters, the Vikings used a 19-0 fourth-quarter outburst to defeat the Trojans 33-7 to earn a season series split.
DSU’s Noah Guse set two school records in the game, tying for most interceptions in a single season as well as all-time interceptions.
VCSU kicked off the opening drive with 12 plays for 75 yards, then used back-to-back running plays of 18 and 10 yards by Justin Bice to move the ball to DSU’s 35.
Jalen Pfeifer connected with Michael Cornelious for a 4-yard touchdown pass. Nico Magan added the extra point to make it 7-0 VCSU.
Guse caught his seventh interception of the season on VCSU’s 39 yard line as the Trojans regained possession.
Guse tied a single season record of seven interceptions with Rick Tibbits (1978), Jeff Rensch (‘91) and Josh Button (‘93). He also tied the school record of 18 interceptions with Rensch (1988-91).
The Trojans answered with a touchdown from the interception. Zack Brooks threw an 11-yard pass to Dajshon Keel. Brenner Furlong followed with an 8-yard rush and Brooks had an 11-yard rush. Furlong ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left in the first quarter. Caleb Nielsen made the extra-point kick to tie the game at 7-7.
Braedon Wallenstein kicked off the second quarter with an interception from Pfeifer. DSU was unable to convert.
VCSU was forced to punt on the next possession. Marcus Vanden Bosch blocked Pfeifer’s punt, which was recovered by DSU’s Cody Brown. DSU turned the ball over on down as VCSU’s defense halted the Trojans.
The Vikings marched down the field in 12 plays for 88 yards. Pfeifer hit Cornelious with an 11-yard touchdown pass. Magana added the extra-point kick to make it 14-7 Vikings.
DSU’s Nielsen was unable to convert a 52-yard field goal and the Vikings held a 14-7 halftime lead.
Both teams recorded a combined five punts to kick off the third quarter.
The Vikings registered 11 plays for 44 yards but were turned on downs by the Trojans’ defense.
Vanden Bosch recorded a tackle-for-loss on DSU’s 20 yard line. Pfeifer threw a 37-yard pass to Benjamin Dumond on a third-and-10 situation, and VCSU led 14-7after three quarters.
Pfeifer rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and Magana made the extra-point kick to make it 21-7 VCSU.
DSU suffered a turnover on the ensuing possession. Jerrod Williamson intercepted DSU’s pass and returned it for a ‘Pick Six’ touchdown of 30 yards. Magana’s kick was no good and VCSU led 27-7.
VCSU then recorded six plays for 38 yards as Pfeifer threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dumond. The kick by Magana was blocked by Guse and the Vikings led 33-7.
DSU visits Aberdeen to face Presentation on Saturday at 1 p.m.