The final day of the Class B State Golf Meet on Tuesday in Watertown will mark the final time that Trinity Palmquist tees off as a member of the Howard Tigers.
The senior three-sport athlete first picked up a pair of clubs and hit the golf course when she was five years old. It’s a sport that she quickly fell in love with due to family ties.
“My family is a big reason for why I started golfing, but the reason I stuck with it is because I was naturally better at it than my older sister,” Palmquist said. “I was finally better at something than her — and I loved it.”
Palmquist has been a member of the Howard varsity team since she was a freshman, and the 2023 state meet is the third time that Palmquist will participate in the state competition.
While the second day of the state golf meet will be the final chapter of her prep golf career, it won’t be the end of her competitive golf career. Palmquist has committed to attend and play golf at Mount Marty University in Yankton. “This is a huge opportunity for me. Playing a college sport has always been a dream of mine,” Palmquist said. “It allows me to compete on the next level and help grow the Lancer program.”
The moment that Palmquist set foot on the campus of Mount Marty, she knew it was the next stop in her academic and golf career.
“I chose MMU because it’s what felt right,” Palmquist said. “The school just clicked, and the business program is what I was looking for. Coach Todd Schlimgen is a great guy and made my decision pretty easy.”
Each hole presents a new challenge on the course, and those new challenges are what Palmquist loves about the game of golf.
“I love golf because of the mental challenge it presents and the new people I get to meet,” she said. “As everyone knows, golf is a mental sport, and dealing with a bad day of golf isn’t for the weak. I try to stay positive and make the most of the day for myself and my group members.
“The family aspect, however, is what I love most. There is nothing better than when my grandpa and I beat my parents in a scramble.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmquist did not get to golf during her sophomore season. She has cherished her three years competing as a member of the Tigers’ squad and is looking forward to the next four years with the Lancers. It’s an opportunity that she would not have been able to achieve without her amazing support system.
“As excited as I am about graduating, I will definitely miss the people,” Palmquist said. “I am fortunate enough to be surrounded by great people who are very supportive. My friends, family and coaches have been a huge part of my success. I couldn’t have done it without them.”