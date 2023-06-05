Howard

HOWARD's Trinity Palmquist will compete in golf at Mount Marty University this fall. Pictured with Trinity Palmquist (center) are her parents, Kandy and Justin Palmquist. 

 Submitted photo

The final day of the Class B State Golf Meet on Tuesday in Watertown will mark the final time that Trinity Palmquist tees off as a member of the Howard Tigers.

The senior three-sport athlete first picked up a pair of clubs and hit the golf course when she was five years old. It’s a sport that she quickly fell in love with due to family ties.