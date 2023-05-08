Bulldogs compete at Pierre Invitational May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Bulldogs competed in the Pierre Invitational and picked up dual victories against Pierre and St. Thomas More.Madison 6, STM 3Mason Kennington won his singles match against Michael Levine 10-3. Ethan Sims defeated Greyson Weaver 10-2.Madison’s Taiden Pierce won his singles matchup against Carter Stamper 10-8. Maguire Studer won his matchup against STM’s Jace Denhold 10-4.The doubles team of Kennington and Ethan Sims won their matchup 10-2. The duo of Studer and Pierce won their doubles match 10-8.Madison 5, Pierre 4Kennington won his singles match against Devin Dodson 10-2. Chase Steuerwald won his match against Keller Herman 10-9.Pierce won his singles match over Joseph Mikkonen 10-5. Studer won his matchup against Weston Northrup 10-2.The duo of Kennington and Ethan Sims won their match 10-4. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Bender and Green Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership MRHS to celebrate quality care during National Hospital Week Bickett sentenced for grand theft Law Enforcement Blotter Editorial: Land purchase ban is better at federal level Follow us Facebook Twitter