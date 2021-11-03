SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – It was a tale of two halves between Dakota State University and Dordt College on Tuesday. DSU’s Trojans grabbed a 39-28 halftime lead, but Dordt’s Defenders outscored the Trojans 49-37 in the second half to earn a 77-76 victory.
DSU made its first two shots, scoring five straight points with Deshawn Kelley’s basket and Gavin Schipper’s 3-pointer.
Dordt ended its scoring drought with a basket by Bryce Coppock.
The Trojans gained their first double-digit lead with a 7-0 scoring run, capped by Jordan Lynn’s basket, for a 12-2 lead. Lynn made another basket with less than 40 seconds to go before halftime, giving DSU a 39-28 lead.
Ronnie Latting hit a lay-up to give DSU a 44-34 lead.
The Defenders went on a 9-0 scoring run to cut the Trojans’ lead to 44-43 after Jackson Lee’s basket. Cade Bleeker drained a 3-pointer as Dordt knotted the game at 48-48.
Both teams traded leads. DSU’s Maxwell Nielson made a lay-up and the game was tied at 64-64. The Defenders went on a 7-0 scoring run to grab a 71-64 lead after Coppock’s 3-pointer.
DSU’s Berto Gittens hit a 3-pointer with 1:49 on the clock, and DSU trailed 71-67.
Kelley added a lay-up, cutting Dordt’s lead to 71-69. Lynn added a free throw and the Trojans trailed 71-70 with less than 20 seconds to go.
Luke Rankin hit a pair of free throws to widen the Defenders’ lead to 73-70 with 15 seconds remaining.
Kelley answered with two free throws and the Trojans trailed 73-72 with eight seconds to go.
Rankin added two free throws as Dordt ballooned its lead to 75-72 with six seconds left. Kelley made a free throw as DSU trimmed Dordt’s lead to 75-73 with four seconds on the clock.
DSU committed a foul with two seconds to go as Coppock hit a pair of free throws to secure the victory, leading 77-73. Nielson made the final basket of the game, nailing down a 3-pointer as time expired.
Nielson paced the Trojans with a season-high 14 points. Latting and Gittens each added 11 points and Kelley scored 10.
Coppock led the Defenders with 18 points. Camden Bialas scored 14 points off the bench.
DSU fell to 1-4. Dordt lifted its overall record to 4-1.
DSU will compete in the two-day Coyote Classic this weekend in Salina, Kan.