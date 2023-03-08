Dakota Valley All-Conference teams announced Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dakota Valley Conference announced the All-Conference teams, and a handful of local athletes earned recognition.Colman-Egan’s Brynlee Landis earned Second-Team All-Conference honors. Colman-Egan’s Lanie Mousel earned honorable mention.Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s Julia Trygstad was named Third-Team All-Conference. Fellow Raider Alivia Bickett earned honorable mention.Ella Griffin of Dell Rapids St. Mary was named Most Valuable Player. Castlewood’s Tyler Snaza and Ed Gustafson of Dell Rapids St. Mary were named Co-Coaches of the Year.Colman-Egan’s Jackson Zwart earned Second-Team All-Conference honors. Fellow Hawk Jase Mousel earned honorable mention.Oldham-Ramona/Rutland’s Caden Hojer earned honorable mention.DeSmet’s Damon Wilkinson earned Conference MVP. DeSmet’s Jeff Gruenhagen was named Coach of the Year. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Library, The Office team up to deliver “Pages for Pizza” Elsie Aslesen named NSAA Defensive Player of Year Madison Elementary School “goo the Guse” MRHS Offers Free Screenings to Community Center Members Longbeards announce winners for county's first-ever turkey tags First Bank and Trust donates to Madison High School athletics Museum column Moe named NSAA Coach of Year for 4th straight year Little Bulldogs to put on Saturday performance Follow us Facebook Twitter