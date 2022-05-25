Madison’s Nate and Nick Barger placed in the Top 10 in the Wyffel Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway. Nate drove to a fourth-place finish while Nick finished seventh.
Winning the A-Feature was Lee Goos, Jr. of Hartford.
Colman’s Chris Shoenrock was seventh in the B-Feature in the Wyffel Hybrids Racesaver class. Winning the B-Feature was Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg.
Nate Barger was second in his heat race. Nick Barger placed third in his heat while Shoenrock was sixth in his heat race.
Winning heat races were Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls; Brandon Bosma, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Blaine Stegenga, Valley Springs; and Goos, Jr.
In the Casey’s 410 Outlaw Sprint Car A-Feature. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray placed 19th while Nunda’s Cody Hansen did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Giovanni Scelzi of Fresno, Calif. Hansen placed third in his heat race while McGillivray was eighth. Winning heat races were Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, N.D.; Scelzi; and Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, Minn.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald placed fifth in his Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock heat race but did not finish the A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Zach Olivier of Sioux Falls. Olivier and Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls picked up heat race wins.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen competed in the Wissota Late Model class at Casino Speedway near Watertown on Sunday night. He placed 11th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Aberdeen’s Chad Becker.
Karlen finished fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Ryan Engels, Watertown; and Becker.