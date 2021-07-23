Madison Post 25 claims Region 2B title in high-scoring affair

Madison Post 25 claimed the Region 2B championship on Thursday by beating Volga 23-21 in Flandreau.
Post 25 will advance to the State B Tournament, which will be held in Groton July 30 through Aug. 3.
Trailing 10-7 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Madison exploded for 11 runs to grab an 18-10 lead.
Volga scored four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth frame to regain the lead 19-18.
Post 25 answered with five runs and regained the advantage 23-19. Volga plated two runs in the seventh frame.
Madison belted out 17 hits. Logan Allbee smacked a home run and two singles and had six RBIs. Trey Smith had a double, two singles and two RBIs. Sam Olson had a double, a single and two RBIs. Nate Ricke added a double.
Zach Whitlock had three singles and three RBIs for the winners. Riley Kearin hit two singles. Braden Eimers, Peyton Wolf and Seth Fernau each had a single. Fernau had three RBIs while Ricke, Eimers, Wolf and Kearin each had one RBI.
Volga had 19 hits, led by Parker Puetz with two home runs, a double, a single and five RBIs. Damien Danziesen had a double and four singles. Carson Christopherson and Jake Ziegler each hit two doubles. Avry Mangan added a double and Ziegler had four RBIs.
Wolf started on the hill for Madison and worked 1 1/3 innings. Je gave up nine runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking three. Nate Ricke pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief and gave up six runs (two unearned) on seven hits. He struck out five. Whitlock worked one inning of relief and picked up the win. He gave up four runs (two unearned) on three hits while striking out one and walking two.
Eimers picked up the save as he worked one inning of relief. He gave up two runs on two hits.
Dylan Milton started for Volga and worked 2 2/3 innings. He gave up seven runs on six hits while striking out one and walking three. Danziesen worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up 10 runs (one unearned) on seven hits. He had two strikeouts.
Trey Sholes suffered the loss as he worked 2 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up six runs (five unearned) on four hits, struck out one and walked three.
Madison (18-3) will play the winner from Region 7 at 12:30 p.m. on July 31 at Groton.