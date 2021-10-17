The Madison Bulldogs continued their undefeated roll through the football regular season, knocking off the West Central Trojans 27-7 at Hartford Thursday night.
In remarkable similarity to Madison‘s game against Dell Rapids the previous week, the Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in the first half to take a commanding lead, with the defense only giving up a late touchdown to miss the shutout.
Senior Trey Smith scored the first two touchdowns, powering in for rushes of one and 3 yards, then kicking the extra points. Quarterback Nate Ricke added another touchdown with a 4-yard run with just two minutes left before halftime.
Receiver Mickale Dohrer caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ricke in the fourth quarter to wrap up Madison’s scoring. The only score for West Central was a Gavin Koch 15-yard touchdown pass to Owen Heath with just 5:38 left in the game.
Ricke again led the Bulldogs in rushing with 37 yards, with Bruce Galde right behind with 36 yards. Madison gained most of its yardage through the air, gaining 189 yards on 11 receptions. Peyton Wolf had 82 of those yards on four catches, and Dohrer added 73 more yards on four receptions.
For the Trojans, Koch threw for 129 yards but had two interceptions, one each by Madison’s Mike Peters and Caden DeVries. On the ground, West Central running back Justin Zirpel had 47 yards and Braden Dirckx added 22 yards.
Madison takes it 8–0 record and #1 ranking into the final regular-season game against Sioux Falls Christian at Trojan Field on Thursday night. Game time is 7 p.m. The Chargers are 4–4 after losing to second-ranked Canton Friday night.