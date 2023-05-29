Cody

DAKOTA STATE'S Cody Farland competes in the 800-meter dash at the NAIA National Track Meet. 

 Submitted photo

History was made on the second day of the 2023 NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on Thursday. Dakota State University had the second male individual athlete to win a national champion (Andy Coy in 2012 NAIA Indoor 1000-meter run) and the first male athlete to win a national outdoor track & field title in history.

Three DSU athletes were in action on the second day of the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on the campus of host-team Indiana Wesleyan University.