History was made on the second day of the 2023 NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on Thursday. Dakota State University had the second male individual athlete to win a national champion (Andy Coy in 2012 NAIA Indoor 1000-meter run) and the first male athlete to win a national outdoor track & field title in history.
Three DSU athletes were in action on the second day of the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on the campus of host-team Indiana Wesleyan University.
Conner Tordsen became the first NAIA outdoor discus throw national champion in DSU history. He threw the national winning toss on his first attempt with a personal best 177 feet, 7 inches.
Tordsen registered 173 feet, 11 inches on his second toss, followed by 165 feet, 11 inches on his third throw.
Tordsen hit 170 feet, 10 inches on his fourth try, 156 feet, 7 inches on his fifth and 169 feet, 1 inch on his final attempt.
He held on to his best attempt from his first throw to win the national title.
He collected his second NAIA All-America honor in the same national meet. He also claimed his fourth All-America award after winning the hammer throw for the second straight season.
Cody Farland ran in the 800-meter run semifinals for DSU.
He finished fourth in the second heat with a personal record 1:52.43. His time is the sixth fastest in school history. Farland finished sixth in the semifinals.
Treshawn Roberts began the second day of the decathlon at 13th place in the standings. He kicked off with the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.63 seconds for 775 points.
He was the top discus thrower with 127 feet, 11 inches for 644 points.
He claimed 645 points in the pole vault after clearing the height of 13 feet, 5.5 inches, rising to seventh place in the decathlon standings.
Roberts remained seventh after recording 580 points with 162 feet, 2 inches in the javelin.
He was unable to finish the 1500-meter run due to an injury.
He finished 14th with 5,948 total points in his second NAIA decathlon appearance.