SIOUX FALLS – Dakota State University played an exhibition men’s basketball game with the Stewart Center. The Trojans held a lead with less than 7 1/2 to go, but the Cougars pulled away late to earn a 71-61 victory.
Ronnie Latting hit a lay-up to grab the first lead.
Matt Cartwright answered with a basket on the next possession.
Both teams struggled offensively for the majority of the first half, going scoreless for over 3-plus minutes.
USF ballooned the lead to 20-7 after a pair of free throws by Austin Slater in the second quarter.
The Trojans went on a 12-2 surge, capped by Jordan Lynn’s basket, to trim the Cougar’s lead to 22-19.
Jack Thompson hit a lay-up as time expired in the first half, widening Sioux Falls’ lead to 29-21.
Thompson hit a basket to kick off the second half and the Cougars regained their double-digit lead.
Maxwell Nielson drained a 3-pointer to spark DSU’s 7-0 surge, followed by a lay-up by Lamarr Wood and a pair of free throws by Latting as the Trojans trailed 31-28.
Trailing 46-36, DSU went on a 10-0 outburst, thanks to their 5-of-7 field goals during the stretch. Latting hit a lay-up and the Trojans knotted the game at 46-46.
After USF regained the lead at 48-46, Jaxon Simons drained a 3-pointer and DSU earned the lead, 49-48, but it was short-lived. USF answered with a 3-pointer from Cartwright (Sioux Falls led 49-48).
Sioux Falls outscored DSU 11-4 in the final 3:20 to gain the win.
Latting poured in 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds for DSU. Nielson added 11 points. Wood tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Deshawn Kelly scored eight points for DSU. Lynn tallied four points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Cartwright poured in a game-high 28 points for the Cougars. Thompson added 17 points.
DSU remains at 2-6 overall. Sioux Falls lifted its record to 2-1.
The Trojans will host Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse.