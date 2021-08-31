The Madison Bulldogs opened up the 2021 cross country season on Friday by hosting the John Collignon Invitational at the Madison Country Club.
In the boys varsity division, Madison placed second with 28 points. Winning the team title was Brookings with a low score of 21. Following the Bobcats were Madison 28, Huron 29 and Webster 75.
Madison had four runners who placed in the top 15 in the 5,000-meter race. Dylan Gerdes placed fourth with a time of 18:42.70. Right behind Gerdes was Elijah Sims in fifth in 18:46.64.
Other top 15 finishers for the Bulldogs were Aaron Hawkes, 11th, 19:41.4; and Braeden Keller, 12th, 19:45.13.
Other Bulldog runners were Deion Cross, 23rd, 21:28.02; Henry Meyer, 25th, 21:56.77; Nathan Hasleton, 23:06.00; Charles Callahan, 30th, 23:07.85; Elijah Olson, 31st, 24:16.50; Grant Hasleton, 32nd, 24:20.65; Micah Nelson, 33rd, 25:08.46; and Alex Collins, 35th, 25:25.31.
Torry Harding of Brookings won the race with a time of 17:51.11. There were 36 runners.
In the girls varsity division, Madison placed third with 46 points. Brookings won the meet with 17 points followed by Sioux Valley 24 and Madison.
Ellie Keller was the top runner for Madison. She placed fifth with a time of 22:32.95 in the 5,000-meter race.
Sammy Troxell was 12th with a time of 24:07.18. Other Madison runners were Kate Comes, 20th, 27:53.85; and Kylee Oines, 21st, 29:56.60.
Winning the race was Isabelle Bloker of Sioux Valley with a time of 20:48.69. There were 21 runners who finished the race.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Madison placed third in the boys junior varsity division with 39 points. Winning the team title was Brookings with 10 points.
Four Madison runners placed in the 4,000-meter race: Chase Steuerwald, 11th, 18:14.63; Enoch Martin, 12th, 18:42.71; Zach Ryan, 14th, 19:05.85; and Spencer Reverts, 17th, 20:33.95.
In the girls junior varsity division, Madison placed fifth with 69 points. Huron won the team title with 20 points.
For Madison runners placed in the 4,000-meter race, led by Addy Meyer, who placed 21st with a time of 23:00.46.
Other Madison runners were Mallorie Schultz, 23:21.12; Eleni Sims, 24th, 24:16.92; and Hannah Meyer, 26th, 25:06.60.
JUNIOR HIGH
Madison placed second in the boys junior high division with 45 points. Winning the team title was Brookings with 14 points.
Madison’s Ryan Jencks won the 3,000-meter race with a time of 11:38.14. Kai Thompson of Madison was sixth with a time of 12:27.26.
Other Madison runners were Cooper Johnson, 18th, 13:29.61; Ollie Meyer, 29th, 14:47.74; Landry Brown, 31st, 15:04.26; Tristan Brown, 15:06.97; Isaiah Johnson, 42nd, 16:21.52; and Milo Osorne, 16:21.92.
Madison had one runner in the girls junior high portion of the race. Kyra Wiese was 10th with a time of 14:39.44.