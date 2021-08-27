The Madison Lady Bulldogs opened the volleyball season in convincing fashion, rolling to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15 and 25-9) win over the Flandreau Fliers in a non-conference contest at Madison on Thursday night.
“I was really pleased with the way we came out and hustled to the ball,” Madison coach Jill Kratovil said.
Audrey Nelson had a big game at the net for Madison with 12 kills and two solo blocks.
Ali Vacanti added six kills while Megan Schouwenburg and Abby Morse each had five kills.
“Abby did a nice job and she knows where to put the ball,” Kratovil said.
Callie McDermott had six ace serves and Kylie Krusemark added two ace serves. Krusemark also had 29 set assists.
Raena Rost had a team-high 15 digs and Vacanti accounted for seven digs.
Claire Sheppard had a game-high six kills while Hailey Williams had four for Flandreau.
Bella Pavlis had 11 digs and five set assists for Flandreau. Abby Schoeberl recorded 11 digs and led the Fliers with 10 set assists. Sheppard added two blocks.
Madison will go to Rapid City on Saturday for the Rapid City Christian Tournament.
“We will get to play four different teams that we normally don’t play,” Kratovil said.
The JV’s and C team also picked up wins on Thursday.
Madison won the junior varsity team 2-0 (25-11 and 25-13). Ella Peterreins had six kills while Reese Wilt added three kills.
Amanda Vacanti recorded five ace serves and Keara Wagner had four.
McDermott led the team with nine digs while Wagner had eight and Cadence Zens accounted for seven.
Vacanti and Shelby Mennis each had 10 set assists.
Madison won the C match 2-0 (25-9 and 25-11). Lindsey King had five kills and Cambree Hunsley had four kills.
Katelyn Schouwenburg led Madison with five ace serves and Hunsley recorded three.
Julia Dossett led the team with nine digs and King added seven.
Schouwenburg recorded nine set assists while Chloe Sargent added five set assists.