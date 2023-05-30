Kristie (Vanden Hoek) Ogle was one of the top 400-meter runners in Dakota State University track & field history. She qualified for four straight NAIA national indoor and outdoor meets from 2001-03 and broke 400-meter school records numerous times. She is the only 400-meter NAIA Indoor All-American runner from DSU.

She will be joining six other individuals as well as the 2009 men’s cross country Dakota Athletic Conference championship team in the 27th annual Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The social starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony at 7 p.m. is open to the public.