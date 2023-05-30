Kristie (Vanden Hoek) Ogle was one of the top 400-meter runners in Dakota State University track & field history. She qualified for four straight NAIA national indoor and outdoor meets from 2001-03 and broke 400-meter school records numerous times. She is the only 400-meter NAIA Indoor All-American runner from DSU.
She will be joining six other individuals as well as the 2009 men’s cross country Dakota Athletic Conference championship team in the 27th annual Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The social starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony at 7 p.m. is open to the public.
Her first DAC-10 All-Conference honors came in the 2000 outdoor track & field season. She won the 400-meter dash and was on the winning the 4x100-meter relay. She posted the DAC-10 conference and school record time of 58.9 seconds.
Ogle made her first NAIA national appearance at the 2001 outdoor championships in British Columbia, Canada. She finished 19th with a time of 59.41 seconds in the 400 meters.
The following year, she kept breaking records in the 400 and earned a runner-up finish at the DAC-10 Indoor Track & Field Championship with a school record of 58.90 seconds.
A few weeks later, she ran in the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Johnson City, Tenn. She placed sixth with a school record time of 58.45 seconds. Ogle became the first Trojan woman to be named NAIA All-American in the 400.
Ogle won the 2002 DAC-10 outdoor 400-meter dash in a conference record time of 57.06 seconds. She qualified for the NAIA national meet in Olathe, Kan., where she finished 11th in 57.88 seconds.
She ran a school record 55.94 seconds in the preliminaries of the NAIA national outdoor meet in 2002.
Ogle wrapped up her career with another DAC-10 All-Conference title during the 2003 outdoor season.
She has held numerous DSU records, including the second fastest (58.45 seconds in 2002) and fourth fastest (59.67 seconds in 2003) in the 400 meters. She was 10th fastest in the indoor 200-meter dash in 26.59 seconds.
Ogle holds the third fastest (59.01 seconds in 2001) and eighth fastest (59.79 seconds in 2000) times. She is seventh fastest in the 800-meter run in 2:20.05.
Ogle was voted the DSU Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. She received numerous awards, including Athlete-of-the-Week honors, two-time NAIA Academic All-American, three-time DAC-10 honor roll, president’s list, honors graduate and Athletic Director’s honor roll.
Ogle graduated from DSU in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and endorsements in middle school and K-12 educational technology. She received her degrees in middle school and high school math a few years later.
After graduation, she taught sixth grade in Watertown for one year, along with serving as assistant track & field and cheerleading coach. She moved to Woonsocket as a fifth-grade teacher and assistant volleyball coach from 2004-06 and went on to Mt. Vernon as the middle school math teacher and track coach from 2006-08.
She married Thomas Ogle in 2007 and they live on an acreage at Stickney. They have six children, Brayden, Avery, Cassidy, Sophia, Logan and Paisley. She enjoys running in half-marathons.
She and her husband currently own Dakota AGrow, Inc. and operate an agriculture retail store in Plankinton, selling and serving fertilizer, chemical and Pioneer seed.