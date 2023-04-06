The Madison High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Saturday at Nicky’s. The event will start at 6:30 p.m., with the program starting at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s Hall of Fame class includes James Green, Mike Materese, Chris Nielsen and the 2009 Class A State Championship boys basketball team.
Chris Nielsen
Nielsen burst onto the track and field scene during his sophomore year as a member of the Gold Medal 4x200 meter championship relay team. The “Gold Medal” is given to the individual or relay team with the best time out of all classes during the year.
Nielsen was also part of the 3rd-place 4x200 team and placed 8th in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dash that year.
As a junior, he was state champion in the 400-meter dash. He also placed 2nd in both the 4x100 meter relay and 200-meter dash. During his senior season, he won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. He also anchored the 4x200 meter relay team to a state championship. He was named the “Outstanding Performer” of the 2012 Class A Track and Field Meet and led his boys team to the 2012 Class A Track and Field state championship.
Nielsen still holds school records for his times in the 200-meter dash, 4x100 meter relay and the 4x200 meter relay. He is second all-time in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and third in the 4x400 meter relay.
He also lettered in cross country, football and powerlifting at MHS. He went on to compete in track & field at the University of South Dakota, where he was part of four conference championships.
Michael Materese
After moving to Madison from his hometown of Somerville, Mass., Materese graduated from Dakota State University and took a teaching job in Madison in 1973. He stayed in Madison for his entire 40-year teaching career.
Materese also had a 44-year coaching career at Madison. He was hired as the assistant freshman boys basketball coach in 1997 and held that position for 20 years. He guided his freshman teams to several undefeated seasons and was part of the state championship teams in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014. He was named Region 2 Assistant Coach of the Year twice.
Materese served as the “Voice of the Bulldogs” for the football team for 15 years. He was the “official book” for both the boys and girls basketball teams for 30 years. He continues in both of these roles to day.
All in all, he has worked or helped out the Madison Athletic Department for 50 years.
James Green
Green will go down as one of the best golfers at MHS. He started as a 7th-grader and qualified for the state tournament for six straight years and was a five-time state medalist. He placed 19th as an 8th-grader, second his freshman year, and third as a sophomore. He followed that with two Class A state championships in his junior and senior seasons.
Green also guided his team to success, helping MHS to its first team championship in 2001. They placed second in 2002 and won in 2003 and 2004.
Green played golf at SDSU for three years and since then has won every men’s individual open in South Dakota.
2009 basketball
The 2009 State A boys basketball championship team was the first in 64 years to bring a state basketball title to MHS.
That team finished third in 2007 and second in 2008 before winning the state title in 2009.
The momentum created by that 2009 championship helped pave the way a run of five state titles in a 10-year span. The team finished the season with a record of 24-2 and won the last 13 games.
The team set records in 11 categories: wins in a season (24), consecutive wins (13), points scored in a season (1903), points per game in a season (73.2), field goals made in a season (708), FG% in a season (54.3%), 3-point baskets made in a season (150), free throw % in a season (72%), defensive rebounds in a season (559), steals in a season (248) and assists in a season (496). Seven of those records still stand.