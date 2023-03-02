Conner

DAKOTA STATE'S Conner Tordsen will compete in two throwing events at the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field meet on Friday and Saturday in Brookings. 

 Submitted photo

Conner Tordsen has enjoyed a decorated career at Dakota State University. The Fairmont, Minn., native has earned many accolades as a member of the DSU track and field team, and when it’s time for him to hand in his Trojan uniform, he will have left his mark on the program.

“Conner has fully dedicated himself to track over the past four years, and the result has been that he’s the best weight thrower, discus and hammer thrower ever at DSU — and definitely one of the best throwers of all time in DSU history,” DSU track and field coach Anthony Drealan said. “He wasn’t exceptionally good in high school but was a solid athlete, and we were excited to recruit him for football and track. But Conner is an exceptionally hard worker — in the off-season, in the weight room and of course at track practice. He is consistently pushing himself to his limit. He is extremely coachable, taking the cues and feedback from Coach Alex Glover and really trying to apply that going forward, and he also has improved technically a lot as well. What Conner has improved a lot on is his speed in the ring, which took a long time to improve, but now he is really seeing the improvement come around.”