Conner Tordsen has enjoyed a decorated career at Dakota State University. The Fairmont, Minn., native has earned many accolades as a member of the DSU track and field team, and when it’s time for him to hand in his Trojan uniform, he will have left his mark on the program.
“Conner has fully dedicated himself to track over the past four years, and the result has been that he’s the best weight thrower, discus and hammer thrower ever at DSU — and definitely one of the best throwers of all time in DSU history,” DSU track and field coach Anthony Drealan said. “He wasn’t exceptionally good in high school but was a solid athlete, and we were excited to recruit him for football and track. But Conner is an exceptionally hard worker — in the off-season, in the weight room and of course at track practice. He is consistently pushing himself to his limit. He is extremely coachable, taking the cues and feedback from Coach Alex Glover and really trying to apply that going forward, and he also has improved technically a lot as well. What Conner has improved a lot on is his speed in the ring, which took a long time to improve, but now he is really seeing the improvement come around.”
Tordsen has earned NSAA All-Conference honors three times and owns the program record in three throwing events, including the weight throw.
“Holding the record is truly an honor,” Tordsen said. “As a freshman, there are lots of upperclassmen that you can look up to, and to eventually know that they paved the way to your success is a great feeling. Coach Glover told me my freshman year that I could be a 20-meter weight thrower, so having put in a lot of time and effort and to be toeing that line is exciting for both of us.”
On Friday, Tordsen will compete in the weight throw at noon in the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Meet. It will be the first time that Tordsen has competed in the event since breaking the NSAA Conference record in the event with a throw of 18.87 meters.
On Saturday, the DSU senior will compete in the shot put at 2 p.m. It will mark the second time that Tordsen has competed in the indoor national track and field meet.
“Shot put was never really my strong suit during the past four years, so being able to make some serious strides this year has been super exciting,” Tordsen said. “Knowing that all the hard work and time both Coach Glover and I have put into these events is going to be displayed on the national level is a huge accomplishment. Heading into this weekend, I’m aiming to win a national championship in the weight throw and become an All-American shot-putter.”
Tordsen is proud of all that he’s accomplished as a member of the DSU track and field team. He’s also proud of all that he’s accomplished in the classroom and in his personal life.
“My time at DSU has been a blessing,” Tordsen said. “Not only have I found great success in athletics, but I was able to accomplish so much academically that I feel I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to do elsewhere. Being able to do scientific research and publish papers, all while competitively competing on the national level, is something not many people get to do as an undergrad student. Dakota State has helped me make great connections and meet so many wonderful people. Leaving Dakota State University, I am extremely grateful for all the academic and athletic success and blessed to have met my wonderful fiancé and lifelong friends.”