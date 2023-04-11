JD

DAKOTA STATE'S JD Kirchner fires in a pitch. Kirchner was recently named the NSAA Pitcher of the Week. 

 Submitted photo

The North Star Athletic Association has tabbed Dakota State University’s JD Kirchner as its Pitcher of the Week, announced on Monday.

Kirchner, a 6-foot-5 junior pitcher, has a 2-0 record and earned a save in three pitching appearances as the Trojans ballooned their winning streak after going 5-0 for the week. He tossed 12 innings, including a complete game shutout over Presentation on April 3 in Lincoln, Neb.