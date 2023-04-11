The North Star Athletic Association has tabbed Dakota State University’s JD Kirchner as its Pitcher of the Week, announced on Monday.
Kirchner, a 6-foot-5 junior pitcher, has a 2-0 record and earned a save in three pitching appearances as the Trojans ballooned their winning streak after going 5-0 for the week. He tossed 12 innings, including a complete game shutout over Presentation on April 3 in Lincoln, Neb.
He earned his second pitching win of the week on April 7, when he tossed four shutout innings in relief in holding off Viterbo (Wis.) 3-2. He recorded five strikeouts game and held the V-Hawks to two singles.
Kirchner closed out the week by shutting down VU in the four-game series finale on April 8. He collected his fourth save, pitching a scoreless seventh inning in DSU’s 5-2 win over VU.
For the week, Kirchner did not allow a run and yielded two opponents to seven total hits. He recorded 14 strikeouts (10.50 per 9 innings). After last week’s games, Kirchner posts an earned run average of 2.72. He pitched 36 1/3 innings and limited the opponents to 15 runs (four unearned) and racked up 35 strikeouts. He currently leads the NSAA in saves with four.
The Trojans’ pitching staff has produced a team ERA of 2.95 this season, which leads the NAIA.
Kirchner is the son of John and Melissa Kirchner of Lennox. He majors in finance and managementy.