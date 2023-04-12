The Chester Flyers and Colman-Egan Hawks were two of 17 teams that competed in the Centerville Invitational on Tuesday.
The Hawks placed first overall in the girls division, while the Flyers placed fourth. On the boys side, Colman-Egan tied for sixth, while the Flyers finished ninth.
Colman-Egan
Daniela Lee won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.3 seconds. Lee took home top place in the 200-meter dash in 26.2 seconds. Fellow Hawk Crystal Silva-Dominguez placed eighth in 28.9 seconds. Silva-Dominguez placed third in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.4.
Reese Luze won the 800 with a time of 2:25.9.
Izzie Lee placed second in 3,200 with a time of 15:25.6.
The 4x200 relay team of Daniela Lee, Lanie Mousel, Reese Luze and Josie Mousel crossed the finish line first in 1:46.5.
Elaina Rhode placed third in the high jump with a mark of 4-8. Quinn Meyer was seventh with a mark of 4-6.
Lanie Mousel placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 14-11. Mousel placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 31-0.
Kadance Landis placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 31-6.
Jack Mousel placed first in the high jump with a mark of 6-0.
Jase Mousel placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 38-10. Jackson Zwart placed seventh with a leap of 37-7.
Zwart placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.5 seconds.
Christopher Lee placed second in the 100-meter dash in 10.8 seconds. Williamson placed fourth with a time of 11.2 seconds.
Williamson placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.5 seconds. Logan Voelker placed eighth in 24.2 seconds.
Chester
Emery Larson set a school record and placed first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:34. Larson also placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 5:24.4.
Emmerson Eppard placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:49.6. Eppard tied for seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:45.4.
Jacy Wolf placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.5 seconds. Wolf placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.5 seconds. Sydnie Shoenrock was sixth in 17.6 seconds.
Addison Bates placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.9.
Lexis Siemonsma placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 35-1. Siemonsma placed sixth in the discus with a mark of 101-5.
Jovi Wolf won the 200-yard dash with a time of 22.2 seconds. Wolf placed third in the 100-dash in 11. seconds. Wolf was fifth in the 400-meter dash in 54.9 seconds.
Max McGreevy placed eighth in the high jump with a mark of 5-6.
Zachery Moyer placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.6 seconds. Moyer was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.5 seconds.
Daniel Swenson placed eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:19.9.
In the 800, Garret Hansen placed second with a time of 2:19.0. Clay Hansen placed seventh in 2:25.6 and Swenson was eighth in 2:25.8.