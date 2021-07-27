Madison teams unbeaten after day one

The two Madison VFW 16U baseball teams (Madison Black and Madison White) are the only two teams that are unbeaten after the first day of the Region 2A Tournament at Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.
Madison Black opened the tournament with a 9-0 win over Claremont in the opening round on Monday afternoon.
Madison's Jovi Wolf tripled to start the game and later scored on a Jared Kennington hit.
The score remained 1-0 until the fifth inning, when Madison broke open the game with seven runs. Kadyn Gehrels had a bases-loaded double.
Joe Gors ended the game with three hits. Lucas Johnson had a double and a single for the winners.
Lucas Mork and Mike Peters combined for a no-hitter. Mork worked six innings to pick up the win while Peters pitched one inning of relief.
Madison Black moved to the second round and faced Dell Rapids. Madison earned a 6-4, come-from-behind-win in eight innings.
Trailing 4-3 heading into the seventh, Madison scored once to knot the score and send the game into an extra inning. Madison Black scored twice, and Mason Kennington made the lead stand with his third inning of scoreless relief to pick up the win.
Dell Rapids gained the lead in the fourth inning with three runs and led 4-3.
Aiden Jensen started on the mound for Madison and worked 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs (three unearned). Wolf worked 1 1/3 innings of relief before M. Kennington came in to close the game.
K. Gehrels had three hits out of Madison's 13 hits. Wolf, M. Kennington and Gors each had a multiple-hit game.
Madison White 2, Volga 1
Madison White slipped past Volga 2-1 in the other second-round game on Monday.
Volga held a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth. Madison scored twice in the inning and held on for the win.
Madison had five hits with Elijah Sims getting two hits.
Volga had 10 hits with Dawson Doyscher and Caleb Murphy each getting two hits.
Jack Olson went the distance to pick up the win. He struck out three.
Boden Schiller worked 3 2/3 innings for Volga and struck out one. Murphy pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out two.
Madison Black will now square off against Madison White at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Dell Rapids to see who advances to the championship game.