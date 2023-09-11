The Madison Bulldogs could now slow down West Central on Friday in Hartford. The No. 2 team in Class 11A ran away from the visiting Bulldogs 35-7.
After scoring six points in the first quarter, the Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 16-7 in the second quarter to open up a 22-7 lead at halftime. West Central kept the Bulldogs off the board in the second half to hand Madison their third loss of the season.
Ben Brooks connected with Shane Veenhoff for an 18-yard touchdown with eight seconds left in the first half to cut West Central’s lead to 22-7.
Veenhoff finished the games with five receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown. Eli Barger caught five passes for 33 yards. Andrew Comes finished with three receptions for 43 yards.
Jordan Pedersen recorded 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss for the Bulldogs. Brooks and Barger both recorded eight tackles. Comes recorded seven tackles and picked off one pass.
With the loss the Bulldogs are now 0-3 overall. The Bulldogs will look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday when they travel to Sioux Falls to take on Sioux Falls Christian.
Chester 42, Arlington 6
The Chester Flyers scored 14 points in the first quarter against Arlington on Friday. That fast start propelled the Flyers to a 42-6 victory against the Cardinals.
A 40-yard touchdown pass from Layke Wold to Jovi Wolf got the scoring started for the Flyers. Wold capped off the scoring in the first quarter with a four-yard rushing touchdown to put the Flyers up 14-0.
In the second quarter, Wold and Wolf connected again. This time the duo linked up for a 36-yard scoring strike to put the Flyers up 21-0 at halftime.
Wold finished the game with 226 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. The Chester quarterback added one rushing touchdown to his stat line.
Garret Hansen rushed for 142 yards for the Flyers. Wolf caught six passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns.
Dalton Reiff recorded a team-leading nine tackles for the Flyers. Will Seeley recorded seven tackles and two tackles for loss. Hansen recorded six tackles.
With the win the Flyers improved to 3-1 overall. Chester will hit the road on Friday to take on the undefeated Alcester-Hudson Cubs.
De Smet 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could not slow down De Smet, the second ranked team in Class 9B. The Bulldogs handed the Raiders their third loss of the season with a 57-6 victory on Friday.
“De Smet's speed was very troubling for us,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “They got the edge and made some explosive plays both on offense and special teams.”
Cooper Merager rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown for the Raiders. It was the first time that ORR had their starting quarterback play this season.
“This was Cooper's first game back under center,” DeRungs said. “We felt like boxing them up gave us our best chance offensively. Our offensive line did a good job of getting a push. I was proud of our effort out of the backfield too.”
With the loss the Raiders are now 0-3 overall. They’ll look to break into the win column on Friday when they hit the road to take on Parkston.