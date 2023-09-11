Madison

MADISON's Ben Brooks looks for running room against West Central in Hartford on Friday evening. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs could now slow down West Central on Friday in Hartford. The No. 2 team in Class 11A ran away from the visiting Bulldogs 35-7.

After scoring six points in the first quarter, the Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 16-7 in the second quarter to open up a 22-7 lead at halftime. West Central kept the Bulldogs off the board in the second half to hand Madison their third loss of the season.