Trojans top Tigers 6-0 By Larry leeds Contributing Writer Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Caleb Nielsen kicked two field goals, and that was all the Dakota State University Trojans needed to slip past the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers 6-0 on Saturday night at Mitchell.This was the fifth straight time that the Trojans beat the Tigers, and DSU was able to keep the traveling Chamber of Commerce Trophy.Nielsen connected on a 27-yard field goal in the first quarter and connected on a 38-yarder in the second quarter.DSU ended the game with 196 total yards, 100 rushing and 96 passing. Jack Anderson had 97 yards rushing on 25 carries.Josh Giles completed 12 of 24 passes for 96 yards. Michael Hybertson caught three passes for 54 yards while Dajshon Keel caught three passes for 14 yards.DWU had 262 total yards, 95 rushing and 167 passing. Kiel Nelson had 42 yards rushing on seven attempts while Jamin Arend had 41 yards rushing on 22 carries.Maddi Benalshaikh had eight tackles (5 solo, 3 assists) for the Trojans. Gustavo Bonilla had seven tackles (4-3) while Justin Carter added six solo tackles.Cody Reichelt had 11 tackles (8-3) for the Tigers.DSU will host NCAA Division III Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Saturday at Trojan Field starting at 4 p.m.