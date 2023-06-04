At the first Class A State Softball State Tournament, the Madison Bulldogs placed fifth overall. After getting edged by Tea Area Titans in the opening round, the Bulldogs closed out the state tournament with two wins to place fifth overall.
Tea Area 5, Madison 4
With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, the Titans hit a three-run home run to take a 4-1 lead over the Bulldogs.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Titans set the Bulldogs down in order. In the top of the sixth, Amanda Vacanti recorded two strikeouts and set the Titans down in order.
Cambree Hunsley hit a single to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. Evie Lurz followed that up with a single of her own. A one-out single from Karley Lurz loaded the bases for the Bulldogs.
Phoebe Corbin hit a two-run double with two outs to cut Tea’s lead to 4-3. Karley Lurz scored on a bunt from Sophia Sudenga to tie the game at 4-4.
The Titans reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh inning off a two-out RBI single.
The Bulldogs were unable to push across the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning and fell to the Titans 5-4.
Madison 15, Lennox 2
In the top of the first inning, Vacanti recorded two strikeouts and the Orioles stranded runners on the corners.
The Bulldogs recorded six extra base hits and were aided by Lennox miscues, as they pushed across 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Hunsley led off the inning with a triple. She scored on an Evie Lurz base hit. Vacanti hit an RBI double to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
An RBI double from Karley Lurz pushed Madison’s lead to 3-0. An RBI double from Evie Lurz put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
Vacanti’s second double of the opening inning put the Bulldogs up 9-0. Karley Lurz hit her second double of the inning to put the Bulldogs up 10-0.
Vacanti struck out the side in the top of the second inning. Lennox got on the board in the top of the third to cut Madison’s lead to 10-1.
In the bottom of the third, Karley Lurz drove in a run with an RBI single to put the Bulldogs up 11-1.
A two-run single from Taylor Buthe put the Bulldogs up 13-1. The Bulldogs pushed across one more run in the inning to go up 14-1.
Lennox scored one run in the top of the fourth to cut Madison’s lead to 14-2.
An RBI single from Vacanti in the bottom of the fourth pushed Madison’s lead to 15-2.
Madison 11, EPJ 0
The Bulldogs closed out the state tournament with an 11-0 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the fifth-place matchup.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back en route to their 11-0 victory to close out their first season.
After an 0-2 start, the Bulldogs went 17-2 the rest of the way to finish with a 17-4 record.