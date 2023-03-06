Dakota State University’s women’s basketball team is composed of athletes from South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. There are six South Dakota natives, four Minnesota natives and two Wisconsin natives.

Then there is freshman Caitlin Dyer, who hails from the Land Down Under. The freshman guard is from Morphettville, South Australia. Each incoming freshman endures an adjustment period during their first months on campus. For Dyer, it was hard being so far away from her family, but she quickly settled into here and made herself right at home.