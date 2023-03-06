Dakota State University’s women’s basketball team is composed of athletes from South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. There are six South Dakota natives, four Minnesota natives and two Wisconsin natives.
Then there is freshman Caitlin Dyer, who hails from the Land Down Under. The freshman guard is from Morphettville, South Australia. Each incoming freshman endures an adjustment period during their first months on campus. For Dyer, it was hard being so far away from her family, but she quickly settled into here and made herself right at home.
“This season has been everything I could have imagined for my first year of college,” Dyer said. “Being part of such an amazing team on and off the floor has made this season fly by, and I definitely enjoyed it all. This year has been the biggest challenge I have faced in my life so far, but making the choice to move overseas to play the sport I love has been the best decision I have made. Living so far away from my family has 100% been hard for me, but this experience has made me grow so much as a person in just one year. Playing with these girls and under Coach David Moe and Coach Jacob Leier has been such a great experience, and I’m so excited to have many more years with them.”
During her first season on campus, Dyer averaged nearly seven points and three assists per game for the Trojans. That effort on the court didn’t go unnoticed as she was named the NSAA Freshman of the Year.
“Receiving Freshman of The Year was a very special moment for me. It validated the reasons I chose to move to America to play college basketball,” Dyer said. “Basketball has been a huge part of my whole life, and I feel that getting this award showed that the hard work and commitment I have put to basketball has been worth it.
“I definitely could not have been awarded Freshman of The Year without the support from the coaches and my teammates. They have pushed me throughout this season and have always been there for me on and off the floor. I honestly can say I love this team, which is amazing as I have only known everyone for around seven months, but I could not be happier with my choice of Dakota State.”
Nearly 10,000 miles separate Madison and Morphettville. What led the Australian guard to hop on a plane and fly across the Pacific Ocean to come play basketball at Dakota State? The people. Dyer said that the coaches made a huge impact on her decision to commit to DSU.
“One of the main reasons I committed to Dakota State was the coaches during the recruiting process,” Dyer said. “As I couldn’t do any in-person school visits or meetings, my whole recruiting process was over Zoom calls and messaging online. Coach Moe made the idea of coming to Dakota State the best choice as I felt like I was being welcomed, not just into a new team but into a new family. This was a big deal for me as I was moving across the world.
“I wanted to go to a school where my team felt like family and not just as my coaches and teammates,” she said. “The program really stood out to me, as seeing how far they have come over the years made me want to be a part of something great.”
Moving from Australia to South Dakota has been a major adjustment for Dyer. There are so many differences in everyday life. One thing that hasn’t changed is her love for basketball.
“As I have lived close to the beach my whole life, I felt that having a change-up and moving to a place with snow would be a new and fun experience for me,” Dyer said. “Even though Madison is quite small compared to where I come from, being told that the community and the town heavily supports the team throughout the whole season sounded like a place I wanted to go to.”
The Trojans will be in action on Tuesday when they take on Morningside in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. The game will be played in Wichita, Kan., and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Once the basketball season is over, Dyer will shift her attention to the track, where she’ll be a member of the DSU track and field team.