It was a battle of contrasting styles on Tuesday between Dakota State University and Carroll College. DSU’s Trojans want to play fast and get up and down the court. The Saints want to slow things down and control the tempo.
During the early stages of the Round of 16 matchup in Sioux City, it was the Saints winning the battle of styles.
Carroll College held a 27-14 lead in the second quarter and appeared to be on the brink of breaking the game wide open. Instead, the Trojans closed out the first half on a 19-6 run, including a three-pointer at the buzzer from Lilli Mackley, to tie the game at 33. That strong finish carried over into the second half, as the Trojans upset the Saints 82-72 to advance to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Tournament.
“I think the last five minutes of the second quarter we got back to our tempo and our pace that we wanted to be at,” DSU head coach David Moe said. “Carroll is a really great team, and they did a good job of controlling the tempo. Toward the end of the second quarter, we got them sped up a little bit and we started making some shots. We just stayed with it. I’m really proud of the way they played today.”
At the end of the third quarter, the two teams were tied at 49-49. In the fourth quarter, the Trojans used their depth and pace to pull away from the Trojans.
“We got shots,” Moe said. “We took care of the ball. We were 22-22 from the free throw line in the second half. That iced the game. Savannah made free throws. Sidney made free throws. Lilli made free throws. It was everyone.”
A basket from Savannah Walsdorf opened the scoring in the fourth quarter and put the Trojans up 51-49. Walsdorf put in another basket to give the Trojans a 53-51 lead.
Trailing 56-55, Sidney Fick knocked down a three-pointer to put the Trojans up 58-56.
Elsie Aslesen broke a 58-58 tie by converting a three-point play to put the Trojans ahead 61-58. Walsdorf followed that with a three-point play of her own to put the Trojans up 64-58.
With the game tied at 68, Walsdorf converted a pair of free throws to give the Trojans a 70-68 lead. The Trojans outscored the Saints the rest of the way 12-4 to pick up the 82-72 victory.
Walsdorf recorded a double-double for the Trojans with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
“She went to the rim and got aggressive,” Moe said. “She’s so dynamic with the ball in her hands. She scored over the big kids for Carroll. She’s really tough to stop.”
Fick finished the game with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans. Aslesen scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots. Mackley added 12 points.
With the win, the Trojans improved to 28-6 on the season. The 28 wins set a new program record for wins in a season.
“It’s a really fun group,” Moe said. “They are a fun group to coach. The belief in each other is through the roof. We’re having so much fun right now. We’re not ready to be done.”