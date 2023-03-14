Slattery

DAKOTA STATE'S Angela Slattery drives to the basket against Carroll College on Tuesday in Sioux City. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

It was a battle of contrasting styles on Tuesday between Dakota State University and Carroll College. DSU’s Trojans want to play fast and get up and down the court. The Saints want to slow things down and control the tempo.

During the early stages of the Round of 16 matchup in Sioux City, it was the Saints winning the battle of styles.