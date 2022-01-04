It was all Howard all the time on Monday, when the Tigers hosted the Colman-Egan Hawks. The Tigers never trailed in the boys basketball contest and came away with a decisive 80-32 victory.
Kolt Koepsell scored the first four points of the game for the Tigers. With a strong start from Koepsell, the Tigers jumped out to a 10-2 lead.
The Hawks went on a 7-4 run to trim Howard’s lead to 14-10. Unfortunately for the visiting Hawks, that’s as close as they’d get the rest of the night.
The Tigers went on a 17-0 run that carried over deep into the second quarter to take a commanding 31-10 lead. The Hawks finally snapped the scoring streak with 1:30 left in the second quarter to make it a 31-12 ballgame. At halftime, the Tigers held a 33-15 lead.
The second half was more of the same, as the Tigers outscored the Hawks 47-17 to pick up the 80-32 victory.
Koepsell recorded a double-double for the Tigers with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Luke Koepsell finished the game with 13 points for Howard. Jace Sifore reached double figures with 10 points. Sifore also grabbed seven rebounds. Brayden Hinker chipped in with seven points.
Austin Gullickson and Ben Zwart each scored in with 10 points for the Hawks. Sawyer Uhing scored five points and dished out four assists.
The loss dropped Colman-Egan to 0-4 overall. They’ll be back in action on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
With the win, the Tigers extended their winning streak to three games. The Tigers are now 4-1 overall. Howard will be back in action on Thursday, when they travel to take on Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.