Five former standouts are members of the 2021 class being inducted into the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. The honorees -- brothers Chuck and David Hughes of Sioux Falls, Bob Pidde of Freeman, Mark Acheson of Chester and Alan Karel of Salem -- will be inducted during a banquet on Nov. 6 in Freeman.
MARK ACHESON
Acheson played more than 20 years of amateur baseball in South Dakota, almost all of them for Colton, where he was a pitcher and a first and third baseman.
At the plate, he twice had five hits in a game. He drove in eight runs in a game against Lake Preston in 1986. Acheson enjoyed a four-game streak in 1984 when he went 13 for 15 with 16 runs batted in -- part of a season when he batted .406 with 41 RBIs in 29 games. He also hit .353 in 1986 with 10 doubles, eight homers and 50 RBIs in 34 games.
Acheson's accomplishments on the mound included helping pitch Salem to the 1982 state championship by beating the Renner Monarchs 4-3 in the semifinals, and getting the final four outs in relief later in the day in the team's 13-10 championship over Harrisburg.
Acheson tossed a seven-inning no-hitter -- facing the minimum 21 batters -- in a win over Humboldt in 1984; struck out 18 batters in an 11-inning win over Harrisburg in 1986; and fanned eight batters in a row against Canova in 1983. In 1989, he went 9-1 with three shutouts including a 3-0 state tourney win over Winner.
During his 22-year career, Acheson played in 20 state tournaments -- seven with Colton and 13 as a pickup player. As a pickup player, he not only played for the 1982 state champions from Salem but also for state championship teams from Madison in 1992 and Dell Rapids PBR in 1998.
Chuck Hughes played for Riverside, Sioux Nation, Shop-N-Cart, Sioux Falls Bud Champs, Renner Macy's, Renner Old Milwaukee and Renner Newcastle during his 29 years as an amateur.
David Hughes played amateur baseball for 18 years with Sioux Nation, Shop-N-Cart, Renner Old Milwaukee and Renner Newcastle.
Karel played one year for Spencer-Alexandria and 19 years with Salem during his 20-year amateur career.
Pidde spent most of his 30-year career with Freeman and played three years with Woonsocket.
