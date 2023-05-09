Fourth-seeded Mayville State continued a surprising run in the North Star Athletic Association Baseball Postseason Tournament on Monday.
Despite a fast start by the Comets, second-seeded Dakota State University rallied back to knot the game.
Fourth-seeded Mayville State continued a surprising run in the North Star Athletic Association Baseball Postseason Tournament on Monday.
Despite a fast start by the Comets, second-seeded Dakota State University rallied back to knot the game.
However, MSU denied DSU a return trip to the championship game with a 10-7 victory.
Mayville State improved to 24-23 overall. DSU ended the season at 36-18.
The Trojans kicked off Monday’s game with a lead-off double by Ryan McDaniel and scored the first run as Walker Hultgren produced an RBI single for a1-0 lead.
MSU exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the first inning, highlighted by Anthony Villanuea’s 2-out, bases-clearing, 3-RBI triple for a 5-1 lead.
DSU stormed back in the fourth to knot the game, fueled by a lead-off solo home run by Chris Burke. Hultgren capped the Trojans’ four-run fourth inning with an RBI double to tie the game at 5-5.
Mayville State produced four hits and two runs in the fifth with a pair of RBI singles by Jared McCorrister and Villanueva for a 7-5 lead.
The Comets added a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth after a 2-run home run by Kole Jessamine for a 10-5 lead.
DSU started the ninth with three straight hits from Mason Macaluso, Hakeem Yatim and Burke. Burke collected an RBI single as the Trojans trailed 10-6.
After a pitching change by the Comets, DSU added a run to reduce the deficit to 10-7.
Mayville State’s defense recorded the final out of the ninth to secure a spot in the conference championship game.
DSU outhit MSU 14-13. The Trojans left 11 runners on base compared to the Comets’ eight runners on base.
Villanueva was 4-of-4 at the plate with a home run, three singles and drove in four runs. McCorrister and Jessamine each provided two hits and two RBIs. Carson Lundmark had two singles.
Braxton Greenburg on the mound for Mayville State, going for three innings.
Gunner Thompson earned the win after tossing five innings in relief, yielding the Trojans to one run on four hits. He recorded five strikeouts. After the Trojans scored two runs, Alexander DeCaro pitched a shutout inning to close the game.
DSU drilled six doubles, with Hultgren and Yatim each having twos. McDaniel and Cade Wenninger each had on double. Hultgren finished the game with three hits and two RBIs. He also set the single season record of 23 doubles and 53 runs scored.
Jace Pribyl had three hits and an RBI. Yatim and Burke each had two hits. Jeremy Green recorded a hit and an RBI for DSU, setting the single season record with 78 hits.
Grant Svikulis worked for two outs in the first inning for DSU. Nicholai Arbach took the defeat as he pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief, giving up three runs on seven hits. Will Clair pitched the final two innings in relief.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.