The Colman-Egan Hawks dropped a pair of games against Alcester-Hudson in Colman on Tuesday evening. The Hawks fell to the Cubs 13-3 and 16-0 (stats were not available at presstime).
With the pair of losses, the Hawks are now 0-3 overall. The Hawks will look to break into the win column on Friday when they hit the road to take on Flandreau. The Flyers, like the Hawks, are currently 0-3 overall.
TENNIS
The Madison Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall with a 9-0 victory over Vermillion on Tuesday. It marked their first shutout of the season.
Mason Kennington defeated Caiden Mandernach (10-1). Spencer Reverts defeated Lucas Green (10-5).
Elijah Sims defeated Vermillion’s Grant Freeling (10-2), and Chase Steuerwald defeated Caleb Reins (10-6).
In doubles action, the team of Kennington and Sims won their match 10-3. Reverts and Steuerwald won their doubles match 10-2. The team of Pierce and Studer won their match (10-6).
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. The matches are scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
GOLF
The Howard Tigers hosted DeSmet and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland for a triangular golf meet at the Howard Golf Course. The Howard girls took home first place with a team score of 143, while the boys finished first with a team score of 118.
Howard’s Lane Hodges was the top golfer on the boys side with a score of 35. Luke Koepsell shot a 40 to come in second. Carson Glanzer placed fourth with a score of 43.
Piper Thompson was the top shooter on the girls side with a score of 41. Adeline Halverson placed fourth with a score of 48.