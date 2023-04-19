CE

COLMAN-EGAN'S Karissa Williams throws to first base after fielding a groundball. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan Hawks dropped a pair of games against Alcester-Hudson in Colman on Tuesday evening. The Hawks fell to the Cubs 13-3 and 16-0 (stats were not available at presstime).

With the pair of losses, the Hawks are now 0-3 overall. The Hawks will look to break into the win column on Friday when they hit the road to take on Flandreau. The Flyers, like the Hawks, are currently 0-3 overall.