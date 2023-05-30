The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced the 149 student-athletes from 68 schools who compose the 2023 NFCA NAIA All-Region teams.
Sophomore Michelle Evdos of Dakota State University earned the NFCA NAIA All-Region III First Team Designated Player/Utility/Non-Pitcher award for the second consecutive year.
The awards honor athletes from the association’s six regions with selections to one of two teams. All honorees will be considered for selection on the two NFCA NAIA All-America squads, which will be announced on June 6.
Evdos is a two-time North Star Athletic Association Softball All-Conference First Team selection. She led DSU with a .457 batting average after going 64-of-140 at the plate this season. She produced a slugging percentage of .829 with 20 doubles, four triples and eight home runs. She collected 44 RBIs and scored 40 times. She registered an on-base percentage of .530.
Evdos posted a single-season school record of 116 total bases. Her slugging percentage and RBIs are the second best in the school record book. Evdos also tied for the third most doubles with 20 and home runs with eight.
Her .457 batting average is the fifth best in DSU records. In addition, she recorded the fourth most runs scored and tied for fifth most hits.
Evdos led the league in overall batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. She is tied for second most doubles and third most home runs.
Evdos’ career ranks include a leader in batting average of .460 since the 2021-22 season. She is sixth all-time in doubles with 40 and home runs with 12. She drove in 87 RBIs, which is seventh most all-time in DSU records.