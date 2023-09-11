SDSU

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE's Griffin Wilde scored the game-winning touchdown against Montana State on Saturday in Brookings. 

Top-ranked South Dakota State scored three second-half touchdowns and survived a wild finish to outlast third-ranked Montana State, 20-16, before a sold-out Beef Bowl crowd of 19,332 Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Jackrabbits, who took the lead for good on a 35-yard catch and touchdown run by freshman wide receiver Griffin Wilde, improved to 2-0 on the season and extended their school-record winning streak to 16 games. Montana State dropped to 1-1 overall.