The Madison Bulldogs picked up their fifth three-set sweep of the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Ethan. The Bulldogs won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-13 and the third set 25-20 to pick up the sweep.
Audrey Nelson recorded 21 kills and six blocks for the Bulldogs. Lydia Nelson recorded seven kills.
Amanda Vacanti recorded seven aces and 12 digs for the Bulldogs. Callie McDermott recorded 12 digs. Karley Theede recorded 30 assists.
With the win the Bulldogs improved to 10-2 overall. The Bulldogs will aim to pick up their 11th win of the season on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Vermillion.
Colman-Egan 3, MCM 1
After dropping the first set against McCook Central/Montrose, the Hawks bounced back to defeat MCM 3-1 in Colman on Tuesday. MCM edged the Hawks in the first set 25-23. The Hawks bounced back to win the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-17. In the fourth set, the Hawks outlasted MCM 29-27 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Daniela Lee recorded 14 kills and 19 digs for the Hawks. Brynlee Landis recorded 12 kills and 17 digs.
Lanie Mousel recorded 23 assists for the Hawks. Kaylee Voelker recorded 18 assists, 14 digs and three aces. Presley Luze recorded 14 digs.
The Hawks improved to 5-1 overall with the victory. Colman-Egan will look to pick up their third straight win on Thursday when they host Iroquois/Lake Preston.
Menno 3, Howard 0
The Howard Tigers were swept by Menno in Howard on Tuesday. Menno won the first set 25-11, the second set 25-22 and the third set 28-26 to pick up the 3-0 victory.
Abby Aslesen recorded seven kills, three aces, 11 digs and four blocks for the Tigers. Tana Hoyer recorded five kills.
The Tigers dropped to 1-6 overall with the loss. They’ll look to break back into the win column on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Chester.
Chester 3, Elkton-Lake Benton 1
The Chester Flyers remained undefeated on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Elkton-Lake Benton in Chester. The Flyers won the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-22. Chester lost just their second set of the season when the Elks won the third set 25-18. The Flyers bounced back with a 25-8 victory in the fourth set to pick up the 3-1 victory.
With the win the Flyers improved to 12-0 overall. They’ll look to remain perfect on Thursday when they host the Howard Tigers.