The Class 'B' Fastpitch All-State team has been announced by USA Softball of South Dakota. Honorable mention players have also been announced.Receiving recognition were:1st Team All-StateMADISON: Evie Lurz, Amanda VacantiBALTIC/CHESTER/FLANDREAU: Makenzie Allen, Erika BienWEST CENTRAL: Sammie Malinger, Addy Kramer, Grace Harden, McKenna SichmellerDELL RAPIDS: Claire Wynja, Kya Alderson, Lexi Ingalls, Jaycee TebayTEA: Addisyn Hansen, Brynn Schupner, Cassidy GorsDAKOTA VALLEY: Bailey Sample, Silja GundersonDOUGLAS: Angell Arredondo, Charli StamperSTURGIS: Brooke Wolf, Zabree BushPIERRE: Kara Weiss, Hannah LemieuxLENNOX: Emma Hanisch, Zoe DeVriesVERMILLION: Jenaya Cleveland, Emma HeineWINNER: Brindy Bolander, Bridget BartlingHonorable MentionMADISON: Karley Lurz, Keara WagnerBALTIC/CHESTER/FLANDREAU: Peyten Krull, Berklee EricksonTEA: Emily FroendtDAKOTA VALLEY: Rylee Rosenquist,Ellie WieseDOUGLAS: Emma Blomme, Keigan BallardSTURGIS: Ireland Nacey, Erin SuttonPIERRE: Jenna Bucholz, Khalan SmartLENNOX: Jaiden Stien, Halie SpearsVERMILLION: Kelsey O'Neill, Chandler ClevelandWINNER: Aleya Miller, Hailey Hollenbeck