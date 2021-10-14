The Class ‘B’ Fastpitch All-State team has been announced by USA Softball of South Dakota. Honorable mention players have also been announced.

Receiving recognition were:

1st Team All-State

MADISON: Evie Lurz, Amanda Vacanti

BALTIC/CHESTER/FLANDREAU: Makenzie Allen, Erika Bien

WEST CENTRAL: Sammie Malinger, Addy Kramer, Grace Harden, McKenna Sichmeller

DELL RAPIDS: Claire Wynja, Kya Alderson, Lexi Ingalls, Jaycee Tebay

TEA: Addisyn Hansen, Brynn Schupner, Cassidy Gors

DAKOTA VALLEY: Bailey Sample, Silja Gunderson

DOUGLAS: Angell Arredondo, Charli Stamper

STURGIS: Brooke Wolf, Zabree Bush

PIERRE: Kara Weiss, Hannah Lemieux

LENNOX: Emma Hanisch, Zoe DeVries

VERMILLION: Jenaya Cleveland, Emma Heine

WINNER: Brindy Bolander, Bridget Bartling

Honorable Mention

MADISON: Karley Lurz, Keara Wagner

BALTIC/CHESTER/FLANDREAU: Peyten Krull, Berklee Erickson

TEA: Emily Froendt

DAKOTA VALLEY: Rylee Rosenquist,Ellie Wiese

DOUGLAS: Emma Blomme, Keigan Ballard

STURGIS: Ireland Nacey, Erin Sutton

PIERRE: Jenna Bucholz, Khalan Smart

LENNOX: Jaiden Stien, Halie Spears

VERMILLION: Kelsey O’Neill, Chandler Cleveland

WINNER: Aleya Miller, Hailey Hollenbeck