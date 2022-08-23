Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Four area drivers claimed heat race wins at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Aug. 20.

Madison’s Matt Steuerwald claimed a Late Model Street Stock heat race. Madison’s Curt Ottoson and Rutland’s Tucker Powell both won a USRA-B Modified heat race. Bryan Park of Colman won his heat race in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car division.