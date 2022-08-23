Four area drivers claimed heat race wins at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Aug. 20.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald claimed a Late Model Street Stock heat race. Madison’s Curt Ottoson and Rutland’s Tucker Powell both won a USRA-B Modified heat race. Bryan Park of Colman won his heat race in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car division.
After winning his heat race, Steuerwald placed third in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Wentworth’s Ron Howe was 11th. Chester’s Brett Martin did not finish the A-Feature and was scored as 18th. Winning the A-Feature was Colby Klaassen of Little Rock, Iowa.
Martin was third in his heat while Howe drove to a fifth-place finish in his heat race. Other heat race winners were Klaassen and J.J. Zebell of Parker.
After winning their heat races in the USRA B-Modified class, Ottoson was 11th in the A-Feature and Powell was 13th. Winning the A-Feature was Micah Christensen of Sioux Falls.
Other heat race winners in the USRA B-Modified division were Chuck Chernotik, Jr., Fulton; and Tanner James, Mt. Vernon.
Madison’s Nate Barger started 20th in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature. He weaved his way through the traffic and placed eighth.
After winning his heat race. Park drove to an 11th-place finish in the A-Feature, and Madison’s Dillon Bickett placed 13th in the race. Winning the A-Feature was Harrisburg’s Dusty Ballenger.
Barger placed fourth in the B-Feature and Colman’s Chris Shoenrock was eighth. Winning the B-Feature was John Lambertz of Sioux Falls.
Bickett was third in his heat, Shoenrock was sixth and Barger was eighth. Other heat race winners included Koby Werkmeister, Armour; Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls; and Blaine Stengenga, Valley Springs.
Madison’s Travis Christensen had a long night. After not finish his heat race, he placed third in the B-Feature to qualify for the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature. Christensen started the A-Feature from the 18th spot on the grid and weaved his way around traffic to place 11th.
Winning the A-Feature was Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls. Claiming the B-Feature was Travis Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Winning heat races in the USRA Hobby Stocks were Josh Bradley, Harrisburg; Jason Bradley, Sioux Falls; Chad Kooker, Rock Valley, Iowa; and Gulbrandson.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen placed 13th in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature at Casino Speedway near Watertown on Sunday night. Aberdeen’s Chad Becker won the A-Feature.
Karlen was fifth in his heat race. Winning heat races were David Carlson, Huron; and Scott Ward, Watertown.