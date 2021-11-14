The Madison Bulldogs capped their perfect season with a 31-0 win over Milbank in the Class 11A football championship game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Friday.
“It couldn’t have ended any better,” said Madison Coach Max Hodgen. “The defense played well, the offense and the special teams. It was just a great team win.
Great for our program. It’s a real testament to all of the coaches that I work with. They are great men and great teachers.
“We have great athletes and students that we work with right now. The seniors are wonderful and are great leaders.”
Hodgen added, “Trey (Smith) just organizes the defense. He soaks everything up from the week. I don’t call a lot of defense plays. We made a few adjustments. He’s smart and a leader.
“Obviously Nate Ricke is our leader on offense and our offensive line did a great job. Running back has been kind of by committee,” Hodgen said. “We spread the ball around to our five wide receivers. It’s going to be hard to see who gets All-State. They are all great players.”
A defensive battle on both sides held the game scoreless through the first quarter. Smith kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter and then scored a touchdown and extra point following a Mike Peters interception to make the score 10-0 at halftime. Smith scored again in the third quarter and kicked the extra point.
Ricke completed a 39-yard pass to Peters and then ran in the ball on a quarterback keeper. Smith added the extra point.
A Sutton Bern interception set up the final touchdown pass from Ricke to Joe Gors.
Turnovers plagued Milbank’s efforts. Peters had two picks with Sutton Bern and Peyton Wolf each having one.
Smith won the Joe Robbie MVP and Outstanding Back honors.
He rushed for 51 yards, scored two touchdowns and kicked a field goal and four extra points. Smith came away with 10 tackles defensively.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Caden DeVries with 13 tackles.
Senior Cam Buchholz had 10 tackles and was named the Outstanding Lineman for the game.
Ricke led the offense with 51 yards rushing, and he passed for another 130 yards.